Pizza school
Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. People follow a...more
Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. People follow a four-week professional training course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Adults take notes during a course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An adult student sifts flour through his fingers at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, uses a tablet to take notes as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An adult student flattens pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tomato sauce is spread on pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric...more
Adults throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Maurizio Scalia, an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, prepares a pizza with filet of duck breast and foie gras in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, poses with his diploma from the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, carries pizza pies as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An adult student displays pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school, in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pizza pies are seen in an oven at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, takes a photo of a pizza at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, tastes a pizza as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Maurizio Scalia (R), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, eats pizzas with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Trainees taste pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Maurizio Scalia (C), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, poses with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. From L-R, Jules, Fabien, Antoine, Sophie, Maurizio, Elisa, Ludovic,...more
Maurizio Scalia (C), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, poses with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. From L-R, Jules, Fabien, Antoine, Sophie, Maurizio, Elisa, Ludovic, Kayyal and Romain attend this four-week professional course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Diplomas which attest to successful completion are seen at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
