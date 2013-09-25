Edition:
Pizza school

<p>Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. People follow a four-week professional training course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Adults take notes during a course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>An adult student sifts flour through his fingers at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, uses a tablet to take notes as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>An adult student flattens pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Tomato sauce is spread on pizza dough at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Nabil Berrahmane (L), free style world champion, demonstrates how to throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Adults throw pizza dough in the air as they practice during an acrobatic pizza course as they attend French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Maurizio Scalia, an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, prepares a pizza with filet of duck breast and foie gras in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, poses with his diploma from the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, carries pizza pies as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>An adult student displays pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school, in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Pizza pies are seen in an oven at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, takes a photo of a pizza at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jules Stassen, an unemployed Belgian, tastes a pizza as he attends the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Maurizio Scalia (R), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, eats pizzas with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Trainees taste pizzas at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Maurizio Scalia (C), an Italian chef and teacher at the French pizzaiolo school, poses with adults who attend his training programme in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. From L-R, Jules, Fabien, Antoine, Sophie, Maurizio, Elisa, Ludovic, Kayyal and Romain attend this four-week professional course in view of a career change or following a job loss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Diplomas which attest to successful completion are seen at the French pizzaiolo school in Cap D'Ail, near Monaco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

