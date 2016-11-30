Edition:
Pictures | Wed Nov 30, 2016 | 7:00pm IST

Plane carrying Brazilian soccer team crashes

A rescue worker sits near the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016 REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A rescue worker sits near the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016 REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A Colombian air force helicopter retrieves the bodies of victims from the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A Colombian air force helicopter retrieves the bodies of victims from the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Rescue crew work at the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Rescue crew work at the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Rescue crew work at the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Rescue crew work at the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Rescue crews work at the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescue crews work at the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team react in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team react in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A rescue work checks a body from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A rescue work checks a body from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Rescue crews work in the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Rescue crews work in the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team gather in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team gather in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Rescue workers walk next to a body from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onbaord near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Rescue workers walk next to a body from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onbaord near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Rescue crews work in the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Rescue crews work in the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Brazilian soccer player Alan Luciano Ruschel of Chapecoense soccer club receives medical attention after a plane crash in Antioquia, central Colombia November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Ossa/EL TIEMPO

Brazilian soccer player Alan Luciano Ruschel of Chapecoense soccer club receives medical attention after a plane crash in Antioquia, central Colombia November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Rescue crews work in the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Rescue crews work in the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team gather in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team gather in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Rescue crews work near the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Rescue crews work near the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Flowers and messages are seen next a Chapecoense soccer team flag in tribute to their players in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Flowers and messages are seen next a Chapecoense soccer team flag in tribute to their players in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
