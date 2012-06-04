Plane crash in Lagos
People watch as a crane lifts the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers pull a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A crane lifts the tyres of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The bodies of victims are carried from the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker searches the rubble for victims after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Smoke rises from a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers lift a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Security officials stand at the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Safety officials hold a stretcher used to evacuate victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The wreckage of a plane burns in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Emergency workers and volunteers hose down wreckage at the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers wrap the charred bodies of passengers of a plane that crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
An emergency worker climbs the ladder to the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagoss, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue officials carry a victim of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue workers search for bodies of victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A firefighter is clouded in smoke as he tries to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Wreckage is scattered in the compound of a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People take pictures with their mobile phones after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
