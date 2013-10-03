Plane crash in Lagos
A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde...more
A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
