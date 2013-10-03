Edition:
Thu Oct 3, 2013

Plane crash in Lagos

<p>A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

<p>Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

<p>A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

<p>Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

<p>A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

<p>A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

<p>Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

<p>Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

<p>Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

<p>The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

