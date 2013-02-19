Edition:
Tue Feb 19, 2013

Plane crash in Yemen

<p>Military personnel and fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Military personnel gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>The wing of a military aircraft is being pulled at the site of its crash by a police vehicle in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Military personnel and firefighters work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>An army soldier looks on as he takes part in putting out a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Military personnel extinguish a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Firefighters react as they work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Military personnel and people search through the wreckage at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A man shouts at firefighters at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Military personnel and fire fighters try to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

