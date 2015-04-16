Edition:
Plane graveyard

Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. Airlines park planes in the desert because the dry weather acts as a preservative, preventing corrosion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including British Airways and Evergreen International Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. The majority of the planes are used again or resold and the remainder are used for parts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways and Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including an Boeing 747-400, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

