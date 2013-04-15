Plane skids into sea
A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police, April 13, 2013. All 108 passengers and crew miraculously survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on...more
A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police, April 13, 2013. All 108 passengers and crew miraculously survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on the balmy Indonesian resort island of Bali on Saturday and landed in the sea. REUTERS/Indonesian Police
A rescue team swims beside the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue team swims beside the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue team stands on the breakwater near a wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, April 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue team stands on the breakwater near a wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, April 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker stands at the door of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police
A rescue worker stands at the door of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police
A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of a rescue team walk on a breakwater near the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of a rescue team walk on a breakwater near the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Lion Air Boeing 737 -800 airplane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Lion Air Boeing 737 -800 airplane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, holds her baby as they undergo checks at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, holds her baby as they undergo checks at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Venezuela decides
Hugo Chavez's chosen successor wins by a whisker.
Rivers of India
Pristine or polluted, dry or flooded, a look at the various moods of Indian rivers.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mount Etna erupts
Europe's tallest volcano erupts.
MORE IN PICTURES
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.