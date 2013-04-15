Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 15, 2013 | 6:20pm IST

Plane skids into sea

<p>A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police, April 13, 2013. All 108 passengers and crew miraculously survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on the balmy Indonesian resort island of Bali on Saturday and landed in the sea. REUTERS/Indonesian Police</p>

A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police, April 13, 2013. All 108 passengers and crew miraculously survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on...more

Monday, April 15, 2013

A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police, April 13, 2013. All 108 passengers and crew miraculously survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on the balmy Indonesian resort island of Bali on Saturday and landed in the sea. REUTERS/Indonesian Police

Close
1 / 15
<p>A rescue team swims beside the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A rescue team swims beside the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

A rescue team swims beside the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 15
<p>A rescue team stands on the breakwater near a wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, April 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A rescue team stands on the breakwater near a wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, April 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

A rescue team stands on the breakwater near a wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, April 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 15
<p>A rescue worker stands at the door of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police</p>

A rescue worker stands at the door of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police

Monday, April 15, 2013

A rescue worker stands at the door of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police

Close
4 / 15
<p>A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 15
<p>The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 15
<p>A passenger of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A passenger of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

A passenger of a Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 15
<p>The body of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The body of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

The body of a Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 15
<p>Members of a rescue team walk on a breakwater near the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Members of a rescue team walk on a breakwater near the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

Members of a rescue team walk on a breakwater near the wreckage of a Lion Air plane near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 15
<p>A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport receives treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 15
<p>The wreckage of a Lion Air Boeing 737 -800 airplane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The wreckage of a Lion Air Boeing 737 -800 airplane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

The wreckage of a Lion Air Boeing 737 -800 airplane is seen in the water near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 14, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 15
<p>A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

A passenger of the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, arrives for a treatment at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 15
<p>A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, holds her baby as they undergo checks at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, holds her baby as they undergo checks at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

A passenger from the Lion Air plane that missed the runway at Bali's international airport, holds her baby as they undergo checks at Kasih Ibu hospital near Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 15
<p>The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

The wreckage of a Lion Air plane is seen near Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 15
<p>A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 15, 2013

A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Venezuela decides

Venezuela decides

Next Slideshows

Venezuela decides

Venezuela decides

Hugo Chavez's chosen successor wins by a whisker.

15 Apr 2013
Rivers of India

Rivers of India

Pristine or polluted, dry or flooded, a look at the various moods of Indian rivers.

13 Apr 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Apr 2013
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Europe's tallest volcano erupts.

12 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures