Planet Earth

<p>A Blue Marble image of Earth taken from the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA's Earth-observing satellite - Suomi NPP, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>A view of the Earth as seen by the Apollo 17 crew travelling toward the Moon taken on December 7, 1972. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Lights in North, Central and South America in a satellite image, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Earth Observatory</p>

<p>A detailed true-color image of Earth produced using a collection of satellite-based observations and stitching of the land surface, oceans, sea ice, and clouds into a seamless, true-color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Handout</p>

<p>A detailed true-color image of Earth produced using a collection of satellite-based observations and stitching of the land surface, oceans, sea ice, and clouds into a seamless, true-color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Handout</p>

<p>An ash plume (bottom) from Chile, after two days of continuous emissions at the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA GOES Project Science</p>

<p>A satellite image shows Arctic summer sea ice in an image released in September 2007. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula in a photo taken by Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield</p>

<p>An image of Hurricane Ike downlinked by the crew of the International Space Station, flying 220 miles above Earth, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>The aurora australis during a geomagnetic storm most likely caused by a coronal mass ejection from the Sun as seen from The International Space Station, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science &amp; Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center</p>

<p>A color image of Mayon volcano in the Philippines captured by the Advanced Land Imager on NASA.s Earth Observing-1 (EO-1) satellite, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/NASA EO-1 team</p>

<p>An image of the earth taken from space. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>An oblique horizon view taken from the International Space Station at 220 miles above Earth clearly showing the planet's atmosphere, taken July 22, 2009. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>A NASA Goddard Space Flight Center photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows an image of Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Expedition 28 - International Space Station/Goddard Space Flight Center</p>

<p>Tropical Storm Katia over the Atlantic Ocean, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/GOES Project</p>

<p>Sunlight is shown over a cloud-covered Earth surface in this image taken by crew members of Space Shuttle mission STS-29 onboard the Shuttle Discovery, March 18, 1989. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Layers of Earth's atmosphere, brightly colored as the sun sets, are featured in a photo taken by a STS-127 crew member on the Space Shuttle Endeavour, July 29, 2009. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>A large presence of stratocumulus clouds photographed by the Expedition 34 crew members aboard the International Space Station above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>A view of the sun as it rises above the earth, taken from the International Space Station, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>An image of the Earth, based on observations from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, a sensor aboard the Terra Satellite, courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA</p>

