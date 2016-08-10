Edition:
Planet Pokemon Go

Cheng Lai, 30 year old, Jennifer Wu, 26 year old and Adam Lo, 28 year old (L - R), take part in the world's first "Pokemon Go" competition in Hong Kong, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Jerimie Nason (C) plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo as people pass him on the street outside Grand Central Terminal in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
People play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo on their mobile phone as they stand in Westminster in London, Britain July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
A woman jump over planters as she play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo at a park in Hong Kong, China August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
People play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo on their mobile phone during a "poketour" organized by the municipality in San Salvador, El Salvador July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
People play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" at Kennedy park in Lima, Peru, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Carlos Reina (R) and his mother Leida Castillo, play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" with his cell phone camouflaged in a book due to concerns about theft in Caracas, Venezuela August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
People play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" at Kennedy park in Lima, Peru, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Men play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo on their mobile phone as they walk at a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
People play "Pokemon Go" at a shopping mall after the augmented reality mobile game launched in the city in Hong Kong, China, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A man wears a Pokemon-themed hat as he plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in Bryant Park, New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
People play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" at Kennedy park in Lima, Peru, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
People wearing 'Pikachu' hats use mobile phones before the parade by performers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes in Yokohama, Japan, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
A young man plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
People play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in Hong Kong, China August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A woman plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo at a branch of Sberbank in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Participants take part in the world's first "Pokemon Go" competition in Hong Kong, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
David Melendez (C) uses three phones as he plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A Pokemon appears on the screen next to a woman as a man plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in Bryant Park in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A tourist walks near a sign ''No Pokemon Game Here'' at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, also known as the notorious security prison S-21, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
