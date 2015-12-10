Planned Parenthood suspect in court

Planned Parenthood shooting survivor Ketanya Craion, (2ndR) is escorted from a courtroom, following the filing of charges against Robert Lewis Dear Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 9, 2015. Craion was hiding in an exam room with others...more

Planned Parenthood shooting survivor Ketanya Craion, (2ndR) is escorted from a courtroom, following the filing of charges against Robert Lewis Dear Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 9, 2015. Craion was hiding in an exam room with others during the shooting. It was the first deadly assault on a U.S. abortion provider in six years - since the 2009 assassination of a doctor at a Kansas church. Three people, including a police officer, were fatally shot and nine were wounded; no Planned Parenthood staff were killed or injured in the rampage. REUTERS/Mark Reis/Pool

