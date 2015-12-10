Edition:
Planned Parenthood suspect in court

Robert Lewis Dear, 57, accused of shooting three people to death and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado last month, attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. Dear declared himself guilty and a "warrior for the babies" during an outburst in court on Wednesday. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A deputy tries to calm Robert Lewis Dear as he spoke out at his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. The disturbance, as prosecutors formally presented murder and other charges against Dear, 57, bolstered assertions by Planned Parenthood executives that the attack on the Colorado Springs clinic was motivated by anti-abortion sentiments. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Robert Lewis Dear attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. Dear has been held without bond since surrendering to police at the end of a five-hour siege on Nov. 27 that authorities said began when he opened fire with a rifle in front of the clinic, then stormed inside. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Robert Lewis Dear looks at his defense attorney Dan King during his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. "I�m guilty, there�s no trial. I'm a warrior for the babies," Dear blurted out in a loud voice while seated beside his lawyers in front of the judge. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Robert Lewis Dear attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. Addressing the judge, defense attorney Dan King raised the issue of Dear's mental competency to stand trial, saying, "I think the problem is obvious." REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Planned Parenthood shooting survivor Ketanya Craion, (2ndR) is escorted from a courtroom, following the filing of charges against Robert Lewis Dear Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 9, 2015. Craion was hiding in an exam room with others during the shooting. It was the first deadly assault on a U.S. abortion provider in six years - since the 2009 assassination of a doctor at a Kansas church. Three people, including a police officer, were fatally shot and nine were wounded; no Planned Parenthood staff were killed or injured in the rampage. REUTERS/Mark Reis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Judge Gilbert Martinez presides over the hearing for Robert Lewis Dear at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Leonte Chandler (C) leaves court following the filing of charges against Robert Lewis Dear Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 9, 2015. Chandler is the brother of shooting victim Ke'Arre Stewart. REUTERS/Mark Reis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Robert Lewis Dear (R) appears in court with public defender Dan King by video link from jail in Colorado Springs, Colorado November 30, 2015. Several media outlets, citing law enforcement sources, have reported that Dear uttered the phrase "no more baby parts" in statements to investigators following his arrest. REUTERS/Daniel Owen/The Gazette/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A Colorado Springs Police car is seen parked in the snow with the rear window shot out outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
A suspect is taken into custody outside a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Robert L. Dear is seen in an undated picture released by the Colorado Springs (Colorado) Police Department November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Colorado Springs Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A police vehicle is seen left with the doors open at a Planned Parenthood center at 3480 Centennial Boulevard, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Two women cross the street after being brought out of a Planned Parenthood center following reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Cody McKone and Joseph Sutherland of Colorado Springs place flowers at an intersection near the Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Ambulances wait on a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Colorado Springs police chief Pete Carey tells reporters that the shooting suspect at the Planned Parenthood center is in custody in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
An armored police vehicle carries two women evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
An El Paso County Sheriff secures an area near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
The handcuffed suspected gunman at the Planned Parenthood clinic is moved to a police vehicle in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Police officers secure a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
