Planned Parenthood suspect in court
Robert Lewis Dear, 57, accused of shooting three people to death and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado last month, attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado...more
A deputy tries to calm Robert Lewis Dear as he spoke out at his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. The disturbance, as prosecutors formally presented...more
Robert Lewis Dear attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. Dear has been held without bond since surrendering to police at the end of a five-hour...more
Robert Lewis Dear looks at his defense attorney Dan King during his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. "I�m guilty, there�s no trial. I'm a warrior for the...more
Robert Lewis Dear attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. Addressing the judge, defense attorney Dan King raised the issue of Dear's mental...more
Planned Parenthood shooting survivor Ketanya Craion, (2ndR) is escorted from a courtroom, following the filing of charges against Robert Lewis Dear Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 9, 2015. Craion was hiding in an exam room with others...more
Judge Gilbert Martinez presides over the hearing for Robert Lewis Dear at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool
Leonte Chandler (C) leaves court following the filing of charges against Robert Lewis Dear Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 9, 2015. Chandler is the brother of shooting victim Ke'Arre Stewart. REUTERS/Mark Reis/Pool
Robert Lewis Dear (R) appears in court with public defender Dan King by video link from jail in Colorado Springs, Colorado November 30, 2015. Several media outlets, citing law enforcement sources, have reported that Dear uttered the phrase "no more...more
A Colorado Springs Police car is seen parked in the snow with the rear window shot out outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A suspect is taken into custody outside a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Robert L. Dear is seen in an undated picture released by the Colorado Springs (Colorado) Police Department November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Colorado Springs Police Department/Handout via Reuters
A police vehicle is seen left with the doors open at a Planned Parenthood center at 3480 Centennial Boulevard, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Two women cross the street after being brought out of a Planned Parenthood center following reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Cody McKone and Joseph Sutherland of Colorado Springs place flowers at an intersection near the Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Ambulances wait on a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Colorado Springs police chief Pete Carey tells reporters that the shooting suspect at the Planned Parenthood center is in custody in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An armored police vehicle carries two women evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An El Paso County Sheriff secures an area near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The handcuffed suspected gunman at the Planned Parenthood clinic is moved to a police vehicle in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police officers secure a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Next Slideshows
Germany: Home to refugees
Around one million refugees are expected to arrive in Germany this year and local authorities have struggled to cope with scale and pace of the influx.
Merkel: Person of the year
Time magazine named German Chancellor Angela Merkel its 2015 "Person of the Year".
San Bernardino killers
Investigators believe the married couple who massacred 14 people in California had been radicalized "for quite some time".
China's Airpocalypse
Brown haze hangs over Beijing, so thick it has closed highways, suspended construction and prompted warnings to stay indoors.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.