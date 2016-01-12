Playboy Mansion for sale
A general view of the Playboy Mansion during the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The iconic Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, the founder of the Playboy empire, is being put up for sale for $200...more
Playboy Bunnies pose at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The Gothic Tudor-style mansion, which has an area of nearly 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) and boasts 29...more
Playboy Bunnies pose for a selfie at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Floats are seen in the grotto, a natural stone, heated pool with an underwater passage to the outside pool, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. In addition to amenities such as a tennis court and a free-form swimming...more
A shower in the pool area of the Playboy Mansion is seen in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. Representatives did not specifically say why the company had the decided to sell the property, which was built in 1927 and purchased by Playboy in...more
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A woman walks past the outside pool at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles,California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles February 22, 2006. The mansion, in which Hefner still lives, also has a zoo license REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
Style File - Priyanka Chopra
A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary
France commemorates the victims of last year's attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.