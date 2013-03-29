Edition:
Playing Jesus

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Good Friday during Holy Week, in Jerusalem's Old City March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Actor Mario Valencia, portraying Jesus Christ, performs during a baptism ceremony as part of Catholic Holy Week celebrations at the Rimac river in Lima March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus is crucified, as students playing the role of Roman soldiers stand behind him, during a re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Sanctuary of Chimayo in Chimayo, New Mexico March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Vilagers take part in an Easter Passion Play re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at Gantang Village near Magelang, in the province of Central Java March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross during a re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Holy Family minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Good Friday during Holy Week, in Jerusalem's Old City March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A girl watches the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at the end of an Easter Passion Play on Good Friday, performed by residents of the Basque town of Balmaseda March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus Christ lies on a road beside a cross during a ritual procession re-enacting the death of Jesus in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Ruben Enaje, 52, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 27th time, screams while a man who plays a Roman soldier hammers a nail into his palm during a Good Friday crucifixion re-enactment in San Pedro Cutud town, Pampanga province, north of Manila March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Resident Mikel Goikoetxea, playing the role of Jesus Christ, takes part in an Easter Passion Play on Good Friday in the Basque town of Balmaseda March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus Christ is escorted by guards during a ritual procession re-enacting the death of Jesus Christ in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Ruben Enaje (C), 52, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 27th time, hangs on a cross beside two men, who portray Dismas and Gestas, after he was nailed to it during a Good Friday crucifixion re-enactment in San Pedro Cutud town, Pampanga province, north of Manila March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>A member of the Italian community playing the role of Jesus takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>An actor carries a cross as he plays the role of Jesus Christ in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) in a procession during Holy Week, in preparation for Good Friday celebrations, in Luque March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus Christ lies on a road during a ritual procession re-enacting the death of Jesus in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man playing the role of a guard watches a ritual procession re-enacting the death of Jesus Christ in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Vilagers take part in an Easter Passion Play re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at Gantang Village near Magelang, in the province of Central Java March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

<p>Ruben Enaje, 52, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 27th time, is closely watched by two men who play Roman soldiers while his feet are nailed to a wooden cross during a Good Friday crucifixion re-enactment in San Pedro Cutud town, Pampanga province, north of Manila March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross as members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>A student playing the role of Mary holds a man playing the role of her son Jesus after he was crucified during a re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Sanctuary of Chimayo in Chimayo, New Mexico March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross during a re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Holy Family minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus Christ is escorted during a ritual procession re-enacting the death of Jesus in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross during a re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Sanctuary of Chimayo in Chimayo, New Mexico March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus is crucified during a re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Sanctuary of Chimayo in Chimayo, New Mexico March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Students playing the roles of Roman soldiers place a man playing the role of Jesus (C) on a cross during a re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Sanctuary of Chimayo in Chimayo, New Mexico March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt March 29, 2013. . REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Members of the Italian community prepare to take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Students playing the roles of Roman soldiers lead a man playing the role of Jesus (C) during a re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Sanctuary of Chimayo in Chimayo, New Mexico March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A student playing the role of Mary holds a man playing the role of her son Jesus after he was crucified during a re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Sanctuary of Chimayo in Chimayo, New Mexico March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

