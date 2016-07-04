Edition:
Playing on Indian streets

Boys play carom in a slum area under a flyover in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Children play cricket at a pedestrian underpass in Mumbai, India June 2, 2016. Reuters/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Children play on cement sewer pipes near a construction site in Ahmedabad, India, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Children play between water pipelines in Mumbai, India, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Men play chess on the pavement beside a busy street in Kolkata, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Mohammad Kausar, 24, and Mohammad Aslam, 25, play carrom at the roadside in a market area in Kolkata, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Men play Carrom in a backstreet building in the Old Delhi area of Delhi, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Children play on an improvised swing made of used bicycle tyres and cloth suspended from a flyover in Kolkata April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A boy with a plastic bag over his head plays with others outside their makeshift home in New Delhi February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Children play outside their homes next to railway tracks in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
A boy reacts to the camera as he plays in an alley in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2013
Boys play with a toy telephone as they react to the camera at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2013
A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2012
Retailers play cricket in front of a row of hand carts at an empty lane of a closed textile market in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2011
Children wearing Argentina team jerseys play soccer in front of posters featuring Argentinean soccer player Lionel Messi, on a street in Kolkata September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011
Visually impaired students play musical instruments during celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival of "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2011
People holding umbrellas watch as a youth jumps over his friend while playing on a street during heavy monsoon rainfall in Mumbai July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2011
Homeless children play in a parking area of a railway station in Kolkata, India, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri /Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Children play in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2009
Children play football on a waterlogged street in Mumbai June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2007
