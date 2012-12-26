Edition:
Playing with fire

Manooj Sharma, a performer from Ambala, eats fire during a circus show at a fair in the troubled-torn city of Srinagar May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Manooj Sharma, a performer from Ambala, eats fire during a circus show at a fair in the troubled-torn city of Srinagar May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer performs a stunt during the Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer performs a stunt during the Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A fan performs a fire stunt as compatriots cheer for the cricket team in Kolkata March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A fan performs a fire stunt as compatriots cheer for the cricket team in Kolkata March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

An artist from Rajasthan touches fire from his tongue as he shows his stunts at a crafts fair in New Delhi February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

An artist from Rajasthan touches fire from his tongue as he shows his stunts at a crafts fair in New Delhi February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

A policeman performs a stunt through fluorescent tubes and a ring of fire during the Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A policeman performs a stunt through fluorescent tubes and a ring of fire during the Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

An army soldier performs a motorcycle stunt through a ring of fire on the first day of a three-day long "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

An army soldier performs a motorcycle stunt through a ring of fire on the first day of a three-day long "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A policeman performs a motorcycle stunt during Republic Day celebration in Jammu January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

A policeman performs a motorcycle stunt during Republic Day celebration in Jammu January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

A policeman performs a stunt during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A policeman performs a stunt during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

An army soldier performs a stunt in Kolkata December 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

An army soldier performs a stunt in Kolkata December 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A motorcyclist from the Kashmir Police rides through a wall of glass tubes during independence day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15,2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

A motorcyclist from the Kashmir Police rides through a wall of glass tubes during independence day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15,2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

A Sikh performs a fire stunt during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu January 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A Sikh performs a fire stunt during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu January 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A man performs a stunt with fire during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A man performs a stunt with fire during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

An army soldier performs a stunt during the pre-celebrations of Vijay Diwas in Kolkata December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

An army soldier performs a stunt during the pre-celebrations of Vijay Diwas in Kolkata December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

