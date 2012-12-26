Playing with fire
Manooj Sharma, a performer from Ambala, eats fire during a circus show at a fair in the troubled-torn city of Srinagar May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Manooj Sharma, a performer from Ambala, eats fire during a circus show at a fair in the troubled-torn city of Srinagar May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Jammu and Kashmir police officer performs a stunt during the Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A Jammu and Kashmir police officer performs a stunt during the Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A fan performs a fire stunt as compatriots cheer for the cricket team in Kolkata March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A fan performs a fire stunt as compatriots cheer for the cricket team in Kolkata March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
An artist from Rajasthan touches fire from his tongue as he shows his stunts at a crafts fair in New Delhi February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
An artist from Rajasthan touches fire from his tongue as he shows his stunts at a crafts fair in New Delhi February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
A policeman performs a stunt through fluorescent tubes and a ring of fire during the Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A policeman performs a stunt through fluorescent tubes and a ring of fire during the Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
An army soldier performs a motorcycle stunt through a ring of fire on the first day of a three-day long "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
An army soldier performs a motorcycle stunt through a ring of fire on the first day of a three-day long "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A policeman performs a motorcycle stunt during Republic Day celebration in Jammu January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A policeman performs a motorcycle stunt during Republic Day celebration in Jammu January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A policeman performs a stunt during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A policeman performs a stunt during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
An army soldier performs a stunt in Kolkata December 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
An army soldier performs a stunt in Kolkata December 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A motorcyclist from the Kashmir Police rides through a wall of glass tubes during independence day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15,2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A motorcyclist from the Kashmir Police rides through a wall of glass tubes during independence day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15,2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Sikh performs a fire stunt during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu January 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A Sikh performs a fire stunt during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu January 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A man performs a stunt with fire during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man performs a stunt with fire during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
An army soldier performs a stunt during the pre-celebrations of Vijay Diwas in Kolkata December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
An army soldier performs a stunt during the pre-celebrations of Vijay Diwas in Kolkata December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A man performs a fire stunt during a religious procession to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dyal Ji Maharaj in Amritsar February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Next Slideshows
Christmas around the world
People world over welcome Santa Claus and soak into the Yuletide spirit.
Daredevil Santa
Santa Claus, aka Hector Chacon, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area underneath.
Christmas in Bethlehem
Crowds gather for a procession outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus.
Indian Winter
Life in India during the winter season.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.