Playing with food

A participant is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in Ivrea, Italy February 7, 2016. Dressed up as Middle Age kings' guards, a group of men ride in a horse-drawn carriage and pelt 'foot soldiers' with oranges as thousands of people gather to re-enact a Middle Age battle when the townsfolk of Ivrea overthrew an evil king. In a strange twist, instead of swords and cross bows, these days the weapons of choice are oranges. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colorful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. Even though the exact origins of the festival are not known, various theories exist linking it to the mythological punishment of Caco by Hercules; a relation to ceremonies celebrated by the American Indians that were seen by the first conquerors; or to a cattle thief being ridiculed and expelled by his village neighbors. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Revelers kiss each other while lying in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A man has an egg smashed on his head to raise money for charity during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
People attend a pie fight in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A reveler drinks wine during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Children play in a inflatable pool filled with smashed watermelons to cool off, at an amusement park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Revelers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
People attend a pie fight in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Revelers frolic in grape pulp during the annual grape battle in the village of Binissalem on Mallorca, Spain September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2011
Faculty of medicine first-year students run while seniors spray them with different types of sauces, liquids, flour and eggs as part of an annual tradition during a celebration in honor of their patron Saint Lucas at Granada University in Granada, southern Spain October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
People fight during a traditional food fight between the two districts of Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany July 27, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2008
Revelers are covered in tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2006
