Pictures | Tue Jul 10, 2012 | 10:45pm IST

Plight of Afghanistan's mentally ill

<p>An Afghan man with mental health problems shields his face from the camera as he is chained to a wall of a room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad July 9, 2012. Afghanistan is struggling to fight the mental health problems that afflict some of the population after decades of violence, according to Abdul Rasool, an official from the health department of Jalalabad province. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

<p>An Afghan man with mental health problems sits on the wet floor as he is chained to a wall of a room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

<p>An Afghan man with mental health problems is chained to a wall of a room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

<p>An Afghan man with mental health problems is chained to a wall of a room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

<p>A patient rests in his room at a mental health centre in Herat, western Afghanistan, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi </p>

<p>An Afghan man with mental health problems is chained in a mud room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad October 8, 2010. REUTERS/ Parwiz </p>

<p>A patient out on a break (L) is pictured next to another patient resting in his room at a mental health centre in Herat, western Afghanistan, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi </p>

<p>Patients rest in the shade to take cover from the heat at a mental health centre in Herat, western Afghanistan, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi </p>

<p>A patient rests in the shade to take cover from the heat at a mental health centre in Herat, western Afghanistan, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi </p>

<p>A patient looks out from his room at a mental health centre in Herat, western Afghanistan, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi </p>

<p>A man is chained to a window frame in a centre for the mentally ill in the eastern city of Jalalabad April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>Men dance in a centre for the mentally ill in the eastern city of Jalalabad April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man is chained to a wall in a centre for the mentally ill in the eastern city of Jalalabad April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>A man is chained to a window frame in a centre for the mentally ill in the eastern city of Jalalabad April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man walks in the yard in a centre for the mentally ill in the eastern city of Jalalabad April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

