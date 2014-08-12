Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 12, 2014 | 9:20pm IST

Plight of Iraq's Yazidis

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 30
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, covers her feet with clothes as she walks with others towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, covers her feet with clothes as she walks with others towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, covers her feet with clothes as she walks with others towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
3 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence in Iraq, take refuge in the southeastern Turkish town of Silopi, near the Turkish-Iraqi border crossing of Habur, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Baris

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence in Iraq, take refuge in the southeastern Turkish town of Silopi, near the Turkish-Iraqi border crossing of Habur, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Baris

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence in Iraq, take refuge in the southeastern Turkish town of Silopi, near the Turkish-Iraqi border crossing of Habur, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Baris
Close
4 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 30
A displaced woman and child from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, rest as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A displaced woman and child from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, rest as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
A displaced woman and child from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, rest as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 30
Members of the Kurdish Red Crescent help a displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Members of the Kurdish Red Crescent help a displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain,...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Members of the Kurdish Red Crescent help a displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 30
Members of the Kurdish Red Crescent help a displaced man from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Members of the Kurdish Red Crescent help a displaced man from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain,...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Members of the Kurdish Red Crescent help a displaced man from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride in the trunk of a car as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride in the trunk of a car as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride in the trunk of a car as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 30
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command night vision video footage shows the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout

A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command night vision video footage shows the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S....more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command night vision video footage shows the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout
Close
13 / 30
Tech. Sgt. Lynn Morelly, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, watches bundles of halal meals parachute to the ground during a humanitarian airdrop mission over Iraq in this August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vernon Young Jr./U.S. Air Force/Handout

Tech. Sgt. Lynn Morelly, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, watches bundles of halal meals parachute to the ground during a humanitarian airdrop mission over Iraq in this August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vernon Young...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Tech. Sgt. Lynn Morelly, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, watches bundles of halal meals parachute to the ground during a humanitarian airdrop mission over Iraq in this August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vernon Young Jr./U.S. Air Force/Handout
Close
14 / 30
Bundles of halal meals sit aboard a C-17 Globemaster III for a humanitarian airdrop mission over Iraq at a base in this photo taken in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vernon Young Jr./U.S. Air Force/Handout

Bundles of halal meals sit aboard a C-17 Globemaster III for a humanitarian airdrop mission over Iraq at a base in this photo taken in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vernon Young Jr./U.S. Air Force/Handout

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Bundles of halal meals sit aboard a C-17 Globemaster III for a humanitarian airdrop mission over Iraq at a base in this photo taken in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vernon Young Jr./U.S. Air Force/Handout
Close
15 / 30
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command video footage shows Yazidis approaching bundles after the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout

A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command video footage shows Yazidis approaching bundles after the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9,...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command video footage shows Yazidis approaching bundles after the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout
Close
16 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, get help from a member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, get help from a member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, get help from a member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride on a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride on a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride on a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, jump onto a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, jump onto a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, jump onto a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk Province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk Province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk Province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
20 / 30
Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish "peshmerga" troops and militants of the Islamic State on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish "peshmerga" troops and militants of the Islamic State on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish "peshmerga" troops and militants of the Islamic State on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 30
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
22 / 30
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
23 / 30
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
24 / 30
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
25 / 30
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
26 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
27 / 30
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 30
A displaced child from minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to Islamic State in Sinjar town, rests as she makes her way, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. Islamic State militants have killed at least 500 members of Iraq's Yazidi ethnic minority during their offensive in the north, Iraq's human rights minister told Reuters on Sunday. The Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria, has prompted tens of thousands of Yazidis and Christians to flee for their lives during their push to within a 30-minute drive of the Kurdish regional capital Arbil. Picture taken August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said (IRAQ - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

A displaced child from minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to Islamic State in Sinjar town, rests as she makes her way, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
A displaced child from minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to Islamic State in Sinjar town, rests as she makes her way, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. Islamic State militants have killed at least 500 members of Iraq's Yazidi ethnic minority during their offensive in the north, Iraq's human rights minister told Reuters on Sunday. The Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria, has prompted tens of thousands of Yazidis and Christians to flee for their lives during their push to within a 30-minute drive of the Kurdish regional capital Arbil. Picture taken August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said (IRAQ - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
Close
29 / 30
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a donkey as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. Islamic State militants have killed at least 500 members of Iraq's Yazidi ethnic minority during their offensive in the north, Iraq's human rights minister told Reuters on Sunday. The Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria, has prompted tens of thousands of Yazidis and Christians to flee for their lives during their push to within a 30-minute drive of the Kurdish regional capital Arbil. Picture taken August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said (IRAQ - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT ANIMALS)

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a donkey as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town...more

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a donkey as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. Islamic State militants have killed at least 500 members of Iraq's Yazidi ethnic minority during their offensive in the north, Iraq's human rights minister told Reuters on Sunday. The Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria, has prompted tens of thousands of Yazidis and Christians to flee for their lives during their push to within a 30-minute drive of the Kurdish regional capital Arbil. Picture taken August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said (IRAQ - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT ANIMALS)
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Rise of the Islamic State

Rise of the Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Rise of the Islamic State

Rise of the Islamic State

The Islamic State has seized large parts of northern Iraq.

12 Aug 2014
Fighting Ebola

Fighting Ebola

Travel bans are imposed as West Africa tries to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.

12 Aug 2014
Ceasefire in Gaza

Ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli and Palestinian negotiators resume indirect talks mediated by Egypt.

12 Aug 2014
Polluted rivers in India

Polluted rivers in India

With Modi government taking up the cleaning of river Ganges, here is a look at some polluted rivers in the country.

11 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures