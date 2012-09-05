Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 5, 2012 | 9:10pm IST

Plight of organ sellers

<p>Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, sits outside his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. According to the Kavre District Health Officer Dr Arjun Prasad Sapkota, about 150 villagers from two to three villages in Kavre district have gone to neighboring India to sell their kidney due to poverty and a lack of awareness in health education. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, sits outside his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. According to the Kavre District Health Officer Dr Arjun Prasad Sapkota, about 150 villagers from two to...more

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, sits outside his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. According to the Kavre District Health Officer Dr Arjun Prasad Sapkota, about 150 villagers from two to three villages in Kavre district have gone to neighboring India to sell their kidney due to poverty and a lack of awareness in health education. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 13
<p>Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, lifts his shirt to show the incision scar from the operation, in Kavre September 4, 2012. Bajagai says he had agreed to sell his kidney, but was later cheated by the broker and did not receive any payment after the operation in India. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, lifts his shirt to show the incision scar from the operation, in Kavre September 4, 2012. Bajagai says he had agreed to sell his kidney, but was later cheated by the broker and did not...more

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, lifts his shirt to show the incision scar from the operation, in Kavre September 4, 2012. Bajagai says he had agreed to sell his kidney, but was later cheated by the broker and did not receive any payment after the operation in India. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 13
<p>Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, washes his face at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, washes his face at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, washes his face at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 13
<p>Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, shows the incision scar from the operation, at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, shows the incision scar from the operation, at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, shows the incision scar from the operation, at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 13
<p>Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, takes a break from his work at the side of a road in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, takes a break from his work at the side of a road in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, takes a break from his work at the side of a road in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 13
<p>Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, looks in the mirror as he combs his hair at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, looks in the mirror as he combs his hair at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, looks in the mirror as he combs his hair at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 13
<p>Mohammad Khalid (L), Mohammad Ijaz (C) and Liaqat show scars left on their bodies after they sold their kidneys in Bhalwal area of the Sargodha district July 10, 2006. Unlike many parts of the world, including neighbouring India, there is no law in Pakistan banning the trade in organs. REUTERS/Asim Tanveer </p>

Mohammad Khalid (L), Mohammad Ijaz (C) and Liaqat show scars left on their bodies after they sold their kidneys in Bhalwal area of the Sargodha district July 10, 2006. Unlike many parts of the world, including neighbouring India, there is no law in...more

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Mohammad Khalid (L), Mohammad Ijaz (C) and Liaqat show scars left on their bodies after they sold their kidneys in Bhalwal area of the Sargodha district July 10, 2006. Unlike many parts of the world, including neighbouring India, there is no law in Pakistan banning the trade in organs. REUTERS/Asim Tanveer

Close
7 / 13
<p>Amjad Ali points to scars left on his body after his kidney was removed in an operation outside his home in Yazman Mandi near Bahawalpur district July 9, 2006. Amjad Ali, a poor villager from the Cholistan Desert in eastern Pakistan, was promised a job and money in exchange for a kidney. REUTERS/Asim Tanveer </p>

Amjad Ali points to scars left on his body after his kidney was removed in an operation outside his home in Yazman Mandi near Bahawalpur district July 9, 2006. Amjad Ali, a poor villager from the Cholistan Desert in eastern Pakistan, was promised a...more

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Amjad Ali points to scars left on his body after his kidney was removed in an operation outside his home in Yazman Mandi near Bahawalpur district July 9, 2006. Amjad Ali, a poor villager from the Cholistan Desert in eastern Pakistan, was promised a job and money in exchange for a kidney. REUTERS/Asim Tanveer

Close
8 / 13
<p>Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman weeps while describing her miseries in Dhaka April 23, 2005. Shefali is desperate for money after she was abandoned by her husband, and has offered to sell one of her eyes. Bangladeshi men have been known to advertise their kidneys for sale to generate cash, but Stefali is the first woman in the country known to advertise an eye. REUTERS/Rafiquar Rahman</p>

Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman weeps while describing her miseries in Dhaka April 23, 2005. Shefali is desperate for money after she was abandoned by her husband, and has offered to sell one of her eyes. Bangladeshi men have been known to advertise...more

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman weeps while describing her miseries in Dhaka April 23, 2005. Shefali is desperate for money after she was abandoned by her husband, and has offered to sell one of her eyes. Bangladeshi men have been known to advertise their kidneys for sale to generate cash, but Stefali is the first woman in the country known to advertise an eye. REUTERS/Rafiquar Rahman

Close
9 / 13
<p>Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman, sits with her daughter Mim inside her slum dwelling in Dhaka April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Rafiquar Rahman</p>

Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman, sits with her daughter Mim inside her slum dwelling in Dhaka April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Rafiquar Rahman

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman, sits with her daughter Mim inside her slum dwelling in Dhaka April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Rafiquar Rahman

Close
10 / 13
<p>An actor dressed as a doctor performs mock surgery as he protests against China's organ transplant business during a traditional May Day rally in Prague May 1, 2007. The banner reads: "Stop the organ transplant black market". REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

An actor dressed as a doctor performs mock surgery as he protests against China's organ transplant business during a traditional May Day rally in Prague May 1, 2007. The banner reads: "Stop the organ transplant black market". REUTERS/David W Cerny more

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

An actor dressed as a doctor performs mock surgery as he protests against China's organ transplant business during a traditional May Day rally in Prague May 1, 2007. The banner reads: "Stop the organ transplant black market". REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
11 / 13
<p>A man who sold his kidney for a transplant and who wishes to remain unidentified, shows his scar while cooking at his home in a slum area at Tondo, Metro Manila April 29, 2008. The Philippines has banned the sale of organs to foreigners because of a surge in illegal trade of kidneys and other organs taken from the poor, health secretary Francisco Duque said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

A man who sold his kidney for a transplant and who wishes to remain unidentified, shows his scar while cooking at his home in a slum area at Tondo, Metro Manila April 29, 2008. The Philippines has banned the sale of organs to foreigners because of a...more

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

A man who sold his kidney for a transplant and who wishes to remain unidentified, shows his scar while cooking at his home in a slum area at Tondo, Metro Manila April 29, 2008. The Philippines has banned the sale of organs to foreigners because of a surge in illegal trade of kidneys and other organs taken from the poor, health secretary Francisco Duque said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
12 / 13
<p>A Filipino who brokers the sale of kidney organs, Dalmacio Zeta (C), gestures during an interview outside his shanty in Manila September 2, 1999. A Philippine Senate panel said Japanese nationals are the main buyers of kidney organs sold by poor Filipinos. Flanking Zeta are two of his Filipino clients who sold their kidney organs last year. A Manila television report said Filipinos desperately in need of money sell their kidneys at rates ranging from 70,000 to 100,000 pesos ($1,770 to $2,520) each. REUTERS/Erik de Castro</p>

A Filipino who brokers the sale of kidney organs, Dalmacio Zeta (C), gestures during an interview outside his shanty in Manila September 2, 1999. A Philippine Senate panel said Japanese nationals are the main buyers of kidney organs sold by poor...more

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

A Filipino who brokers the sale of kidney organs, Dalmacio Zeta (C), gestures during an interview outside his shanty in Manila September 2, 1999. A Philippine Senate panel said Japanese nationals are the main buyers of kidney organs sold by poor Filipinos. Flanking Zeta are two of his Filipino clients who sold their kidney organs last year. A Manila television report said Filipinos desperately in need of money sell their kidneys at rates ranging from 70,000 to 100,000 pesos ($1,770 to $2,520) each. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Protesting the DNC

Protesting the DNC

Next Slideshows

Protesting the DNC

Protesting the DNC

Demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention.

05 Sep 2012
Michelle Obama, First Lady

Michelle Obama, First Lady

A look at the world of First Lady Michelle Obama.

05 Sep 2012
Beaches of India

Beaches of India

Beautiful beaches dot India's vast coastlines.

04 Sep 2012
Wildfires rage in Spain

Wildfires rage in Spain

Thousands have fled a wildfire near Spain's Costa del Sol.

04 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast