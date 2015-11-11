Plight of the orangutan

A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province in this handout photo taken on October 14, 2015 and...more

A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province in this handout photo taken on October 14, 2015 and released to Reuters on November 11, 2015. IAR said its workers provided medical treatment to the mother orangutan, who suffered minor skin wounds and removed a rope tied around its wrist, before releasing them into a forest conservation owned by an oil palm company on October 14. The baby was not injured. REUTERS/International Animal Rescue/Handout via Reuters

