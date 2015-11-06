Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 7, 2015 | 4:20am IST

Plight of the Rohingya

A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2013
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 25
An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Close
2 / 25
Soldiers patrol through a neighborhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers patrol through a neighborhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2012
Soldiers patrol through a neighborhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 25
Hla Hla Myint, a victim of recent violence with a gunshot wound to the head, rests in a bed at a hospital in Kyuktaw township October 25, 2012. Hundreds of homes burned and gunfire rang out as sectarian violence raged between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Hla Hla Myint, a victim of recent violence with a gunshot wound to the head, rests in a bed at a hospital in Kyuktaw township October 25, 2012. Hundreds of homes burned and gunfire rang out as sectarian violence raged between Rohingya Muslims and...more

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2012
Hla Hla Myint, a victim of recent violence with a gunshot wound to the head, rests in a bed at a hospital in Kyuktaw township October 25, 2012. Hundreds of homes burned and gunfire rang out as sectarian violence raged between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 25
A man talks to his son, who was injured in the recent sectarian violence, as he is treated at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A man talks to his son, who was injured in the recent sectarian violence, as he is treated at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2012
A man talks to his son, who was injured in the recent sectarian violence, as he is treated at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 25
Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar, Indonesia April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar, Indonesia April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2013
Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar, Indonesia April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Close
6 / 25
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2013
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 25
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2014
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Close
8 / 25
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar

Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
Close
9 / 25
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refugee camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya

Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refugee camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refugee camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya
Close
10 / 25
A Muslim Rohingya man stands on a boat at a fishing port at a refugee camp outside Sittwe October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Muslim Rohingya man stands on a boat at a fishing port at a refugee camp outside Sittwe October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Muslim Rohingya man stands on a boat at a fishing port at a refugee camp outside Sittwe October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 25
Thai Muslim villagers and rescue workers place coffins, which contain the remains of Rohingya migrants, into a grave for burial after a funeral ceremony at a graveyard in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Thai Muslim villagers and rescue workers place coffins, which contain the remains of Rohingya migrants, into a grave for burial after a funeral ceremony at a graveyard in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Thai Muslim villagers and rescue workers place coffins, which contain the remains of Rohingya migrants, into a grave for burial after a funeral ceremony at a graveyard in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Close
12 / 25
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labor pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe, Myanmar April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labor pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe, Myanmar April 28,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labor pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe, Myanmar April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 25
A Muslim Rohingya man prays at a temporary mosque at a refugee camp outside Sittwe October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Muslim Rohingya man prays at a temporary mosque at a refugee camp outside Sittwe October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Muslim Rohingya man prays at a temporary mosque at a refugee camp outside Sittwe October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 25
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
15 / 25
A migrant who arrived today by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A migrant who arrived today by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A migrant who arrived today by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
16 / 25
Discarded clothes are seen inside a hold of a fishing boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, seen at a port in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Discarded clothes are seen inside a hold of a fishing boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, seen at a port in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Discarded clothes are seen inside a hold of a fishing boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, seen at a port in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
17 / 25
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
18 / 25
Abdhulami (C), 22, who was released from a human trafficking boat, points at pictures of people he recognizes from the boat as he rests at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Abdhulami (C), 22, who was released from a human trafficking boat, points at pictures of people he recognizes from the boat as he rests at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Abdhulami (C), 22, who was released from a human trafficking boat, points at pictures of people he recognizes from the boat as he rests at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
19 / 25
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat plays inside a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat plays inside a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat plays inside a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
20 / 25
Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat receive medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat receive medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat receive medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
21 / 25
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
22 / 25
A Rohingya migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, takes a bath after a haircut inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, takes a bath after a haircut inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, takes a bath after a haircut inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
23 / 25
Muslim Rohingya children watch movies at a pay movie theater inside a refugee camp outside Sittwe October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Muslim Rohingya children watch movies at a pay movie theater inside a refugee camp outside Sittwe October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Muslim Rohingya children watch movies at a pay movie theater inside a refugee camp outside Sittwe October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
24 / 25
A Rohingya migrant mother (R) and her child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, hold a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant mother (R) and her child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, hold a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant mother (R) and her child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, hold a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Lesbos: First steps in Europe

Lesbos: First steps in Europe

Next Slideshows

Lesbos: First steps in Europe

Lesbos: First steps in Europe

Aid groups have condemned the living conditions for refugees on the Greek island as dire.

07 Nov 2015
Israeli-Palestinian tension continues

Israeli-Palestinian tension continues

The worst violence since last year's Gaza war continues.

06 Nov 2015
The Suu Kyi effect

The Suu Kyi effect

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said she would be "above the president" if her party wins a historic election.

06 Nov 2015
Guy Fawkes Night

Guy Fawkes Night

Supporters of the activist group Anonymous and others commemorate the "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the British Houses of Parliament in 1605.

06 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast