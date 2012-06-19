Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2012 | 7:35am IST

Plight of the Rohingyas

<p>An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
1 / 30
<p>Ethnic Rakhine people get water from a firefighter truck to extinguish fire set to their houses during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

Ethnic Rakhine people get water from a firefighter truck to extinguish fire set to their houses during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Ethnic Rakhine people get water from a firefighter truck to extinguish fire set to their houses during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
2 / 30
<p>Policemen stand guard as firemen work to extinguish fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Policemen stand guard as firemen work to extinguish fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Policemen stand guard as firemen work to extinguish fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 30
<p>A Rohingya woman looks out from inside her home at a village with a camp for those displaced by recent violence, outside Sittwe, Myanmar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A Rohingya woman looks out from inside her home at a village with a camp for those displaced by recent violence, outside Sittwe, Myanmar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A Rohingya woman looks out from inside her home at a village with a camp for those displaced by recent violence, outside Sittwe, Myanmar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
4 / 30
<p>Ethnic Rakhine men hold homemade weapons as they walk in front of a house that was burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

Ethnic Rakhine men hold homemade weapons as they walk in front of a house that was burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Ethnic Rakhine men hold homemade weapons as they walk in front of a house that was burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
5 / 30
<p>A girl walks at the site of her house, which was burned during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A girl walks at the site of her house, which was burned during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A girl walks at the site of her house, which was burned during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 30
<p>People look at a body found in a drain canal after days of violence between Muslim Rohingyas and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

People look at a body found in a drain canal after days of violence between Muslim Rohingyas and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

People look at a body found in a drain canal after days of violence between Muslim Rohingyas and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 30
<p>People eat food distributed at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

People eat food distributed at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

People eat food distributed at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 30
<p>A man walks though a burnt Rohingya village during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

A man walks though a burnt Rohingya village during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A man walks though a burnt Rohingya village during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
9 / 30
<p>An ethnic Rakhine woman carries her belongings and a sharpened bamboo stick for protection during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

An ethnic Rakhine woman carries her belongings and a sharpened bamboo stick for protection during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An ethnic Rakhine woman carries her belongings and a sharpened bamboo stick for protection during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
10 / 30
<p>Rohingya men are seen among houses set on fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

Rohingya men are seen among houses set on fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Rohingya men are seen among houses set on fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
11 / 30
<p>Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during the recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during the recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during the recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
12 / 30
<p>A woman holds her child at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for people displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A woman holds her child at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for people displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A woman holds her child at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for people displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
13 / 30
<p>Local residents clean debris from a neighborhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Local residents clean debris from a neighborhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Local residents clean debris from a neighborhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
14 / 30
<p>An Ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff</p>

An Ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An Ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
15 / 30
<p>People sit at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for people displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

People sit at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for people displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

People sit at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for people displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
16 / 30
<p>Policemen stand guard as firemen work to extinguish fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

Policemen stand guard as firemen work to extinguish fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Policemen stand guard as firemen work to extinguish fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
17 / 30
<p>People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced during the recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced during the recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced during the recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
18 / 30
<p>A girl leans on a well at a neighbourhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A girl leans on a well at a neighbourhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A girl leans on a well at a neighbourhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 30
<p>Rohingya Muslims people rest by the road with their belongings as they move from their village after recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Rohingya Muslims people rest by the road with their belongings as they move from their village after recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Rohingya Muslims people rest by the road with their belongings as they move from their village after recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
20 / 30
<p>Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
21 / 30
<p>Rohingya women stand and squat in front of tents at a camp for those displaced by recent violence, outside Sittwe, Myanmar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Rohingya women stand and squat in front of tents at a camp for those displaced by recent violence, outside Sittwe, Myanmar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Rohingya women stand and squat in front of tents at a camp for those displaced by recent violence, outside Sittwe, Myanmar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
22 / 30
<p>A man sits at the site of his house, which was burned down during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A man sits at the site of his house, which was burned down during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A man sits at the site of his house, which was burned down during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
23 / 30
<p>People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
24 / 30
<p>Injured people are treated in Sittwe General Hospital in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Injured people are treated in Sittwe General Hospital in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Injured people are treated in Sittwe General Hospital in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
25 / 30
<p>Rescue workers clean debris from a neighborhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Rescue workers clean debris from a neighborhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Rescue workers clean debris from a neighborhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
26 / 30
<p>People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
27 / 30
<p>Volunteers distribute food at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Volunteers distribute food at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Volunteers distribute food at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
28 / 30
<p>A man walks amidst the ruins of houses burned during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A man walks amidst the ruins of houses burned during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A man walks amidst the ruins of houses burned during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
29 / 30
<p>Ethnic Rakhine Buddhists pass time in a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Ethnic Rakhine Buddhists pass time in a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Ethnic Rakhine Buddhists pass time in a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Rio+20 indigenous village

Rio+20 indigenous village

Next Slideshows

Rio+20 indigenous village

Rio+20 indigenous village

Indigenous tribes build a traditional village outside the "Rio +20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

19 Jun 2012
Kate goes to camp

Kate goes to camp

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the "Expanding Horizons" Primary School Project, that aims to transform young people's lives through outdoor education.

18 Jun 2012
Walking over Niagara Falls

Walking over Niagara Falls

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks over Niagara Falls.

16 Jun 2012
Our perilous oceans

Our perilous oceans

Scenes from the fragile state of the world's oceans.

16 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast