Plight of the Roma
A Roma child, a refugee from Kosovo, drinks water at the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bulgarian Roma women react as an excavator demolishes their house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, east of Sofia September 25, 2012. Municipal authorities demolished some 30 illegally built shacks and houses in the suburb. REUTERS/Stoyan...more
Roma families, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", stand in the street after being evacuated from an illegal squat by French police in Lyon, September 21, 2012. France and Romania signed a two-year deal on the voluntary repatriation of Roma people to...more
Roma women talk as they wait for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Roma family stands in their apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. Spurred by desperate poverty in the nearby countryside, hundreds of destitute Romas moved into local apartment blocks in the last...more
Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, and her family stand at her apartment's balcony at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Roma family, refugees from Kosovo, sit in their improvised tent in the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica,, Montenegro, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Bulgarian Roma woman holds a child as they watch an excavator demolish a house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, east of Sofia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Roma refugees from Kosovo drink water at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Women look on as Roma demonstrators take part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, gestures in her apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Roma girl holds her pet dog during the traditional ethnic Roma festival in Costesti, west of Bucharest, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Roma family stands at their apartment's balcony at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A woman from Romania poses with her child in front of her makeshift shelter in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin
A Roma boy holds his dog in his family's apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Roma family waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Children from Romania families play in front of makeshift shelters housing their families in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin
A Roma boy eats a slice of bread in his family's apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A member of Romania's ethnic Roma minority arrives at Bucharest airport August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
An ethnic Roma woman sits in front of her house in Craica slum at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin
Roma children scavenge a field after a fire broke out in the refugee camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Roma refugees from Kosovo play with water at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, smokes a cigarette in her apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Onlookers cheer on their fellow Roma taking part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Ethnic Roma children play near an apartment block in a wall surrounded Roma neighbourhood at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Roma refugees from Kosovo pose for a picture at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ethnic Roma men are seen after being rehoused at Cuprom offices in Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
