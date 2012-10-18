Edition:
Plight of the Roma

<p>A Roma child, a refugee from Kosovo, drinks water at the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

A Roma child, a refugee from Kosovo, drinks water at the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma child, a refugee from Kosovo, drinks water at the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Bulgarian Roma women react as an excavator demolishes their house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, east of Sofia September 25, 2012. Municipal authorities demolished some 30 illegally built shacks and houses in the suburb. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Bulgarian Roma women react as an excavator demolishes their house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, east of Sofia September 25, 2012. Municipal authorities demolished some 30 illegally built shacks and houses in the suburb. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, October 19, 2012

Bulgarian Roma women react as an excavator demolishes their house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, east of Sofia September 25, 2012. Municipal authorities demolished some 30 illegally built shacks and houses in the suburb. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Roma families, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", stand in the street after being evacuated from an illegal squat by French police in Lyon, September 21, 2012. France and Romania signed a two-year deal on the voluntary repatriation of Roma people to Romania, part of efforts by Paris to send home hundreds of illegal immigrants living in squalid conditions near French cities. REUTERS/Robert Pratta </p>

Roma families, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", stand in the street after being evacuated from an illegal squat by French police in Lyon, September 21, 2012. France and Romania signed a two-year deal on the voluntary repatriation of Roma people to...more

Friday, October 19, 2012

Roma families, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", stand in the street after being evacuated from an illegal squat by French police in Lyon, September 21, 2012. France and Romania signed a two-year deal on the voluntary repatriation of Roma people to Romania, part of efforts by Paris to send home hundreds of illegal immigrants living in squalid conditions near French cities. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Roma women talk as they wait for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Roma women talk as they wait for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, October 19, 2012

Roma women talk as they wait for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>A Roma family stands in their apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. Spurred by desperate poverty in the nearby countryside, hundreds of destitute Romas moved into local apartment blocks in the last decade. Their presence has caused widespread friction with earlier tenants most of whom are not Roma. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

A Roma family stands in their apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. Spurred by desperate poverty in the nearby countryside, hundreds of destitute Romas moved into local apartment blocks in the last decade. Their presence has caused widespread friction with earlier tenants most of whom are not Roma. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma family stands in their apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. Spurred by desperate poverty in the nearby countryside, hundreds of destitute Romas moved into local apartment blocks in the last decade. Their presence has caused widespread friction with earlier tenants most of whom are not Roma. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, and her family stand at her apartment's balcony at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, and her family stand at her apartment's balcony at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, October 19, 2012

Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, and her family stand at her apartment's balcony at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A Roma family, refugees from Kosovo, sit in their improvised tent in the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica,, Montenegro, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

A Roma family, refugees from Kosovo, sit in their improvised tent in the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica,, Montenegro, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma family, refugees from Kosovo, sit in their improvised tent in the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica,, Montenegro, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A Bulgarian Roma woman holds a child as they watch an excavator demolish a house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, east of Sofia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

A Bulgarian Roma woman holds a child as they watch an excavator demolish a house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, east of Sofia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Bulgarian Roma woman holds a child as they watch an excavator demolish a house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, east of Sofia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Roma refugees from Kosovo drink water at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Roma refugees from Kosovo drink water at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, October 19, 2012

Roma refugees from Kosovo drink water at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Women look on as Roma demonstrators take part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

Women look on as Roma demonstrators take part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, October 19, 2012

Women look on as Roma demonstrators take part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

<p>Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, gestures in her apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, gestures in her apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, October 19, 2012

Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, gestures in her apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A Roma girl holds her pet dog during the traditional ethnic Roma festival in Costesti, west of Bucharest, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

A Roma girl holds her pet dog during the traditional ethnic Roma festival in Costesti, west of Bucharest, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma girl holds her pet dog during the traditional ethnic Roma festival in Costesti, west of Bucharest, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>A Roma family stands at their apartment's balcony at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

A Roma family stands at their apartment's balcony at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma family stands at their apartment's balcony at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A woman from Romania poses with her child in front of her makeshift shelter in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin </p>

A woman from Romania poses with her child in front of her makeshift shelter in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

Friday, October 19, 2012

A woman from Romania poses with her child in front of her makeshift shelter in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

<p>A Roma boy holds his dog in his family's apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

A Roma boy holds his dog in his family's apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma boy holds his dog in his family's apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A Roma family waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

A Roma family waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma family waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Children from Romania families play in front of makeshift shelters housing their families in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin </p>

Children from Romania families play in front of makeshift shelters housing their families in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

Friday, October 19, 2012

Children from Romania families play in front of makeshift shelters housing their families in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

<p>A Roma boy eats a slice of bread in his family's apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

A Roma boy eats a slice of bread in his family's apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma boy eats a slice of bread in his family's apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A member of Romania's ethnic Roma minority arrives at Bucharest airport August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A member of Romania's ethnic Roma minority arrives at Bucharest airport August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Friday, October 19, 2012

A member of Romania's ethnic Roma minority arrives at Bucharest airport August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>An ethnic Roma woman sits in front of her house in Craica slum at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

An ethnic Roma woman sits in front of her house in Craica slum at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Friday, October 19, 2012

An ethnic Roma woman sits in front of her house in Craica slum at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin </p>

Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

Friday, October 19, 2012

Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

<p>Roma children scavenge a field after a fire broke out in the refugee camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic</p>

Roma children scavenge a field after a fire broke out in the refugee camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Friday, October 19, 2012

Roma children scavenge a field after a fire broke out in the refugee camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

<p>Roma refugees from Kosovo play with water at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Roma refugees from Kosovo play with water at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, October 19, 2012

Roma refugees from Kosovo play with water at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, smokes a cigarette in her apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, smokes a cigarette in her apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, October 19, 2012

Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, smokes a cigarette in her apartment at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Onlookers cheer on their fellow Roma taking part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

Onlookers cheer on their fellow Roma taking part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, October 19, 2012

Onlookers cheer on their fellow Roma taking part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, east of Budapest, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

<p>Ethnic Roma children play near an apartment block in a wall surrounded Roma neighbourhood at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

Ethnic Roma children play near an apartment block in a wall surrounded Roma neighbourhood at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Friday, October 19, 2012

Ethnic Roma children play near an apartment block in a wall surrounded Roma neighbourhood at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Roma refugees from Kosovo pose for a picture at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Roma refugees from Kosovo pose for a picture at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, October 19, 2012

Roma refugees from Kosovo pose for a picture at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Ethnic Roma men are seen after being rehoused at Cuprom offices in Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

Ethnic Roma men are seen after being rehoused at Cuprom offices in Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Friday, October 19, 2012

Ethnic Roma men are seen after being rehoused at Cuprom offices in Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

