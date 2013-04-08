Plight of the Roma
Roma women Carmen (L), 60, and her daughter Lourdes, 30, pose for a portrait during International Roma Day in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A Roma woman and her baby, referred to as "gens du voyage" are seen though the window of their caravan at a camp in Strasbourg, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Maria Gagy, a 26-year-old Roma woman, and her family stand at her apartment's balcony at the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, 180 km (112 miles) east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Roma man stands amid his wares in one of eastern Europe's largest flea markets near Devecser October 6, 2012. Many local Roma earn a living selling items thrown away in Austria and Germany, an activity despised by the majority of Hungarians. In...more
Bulgarian Roma women react as an excavator demolishes their house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, some 260km (161miles) east of Sofia September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Roma child, a refugee from Kosovo, drinks water at the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Roma refugees from Kosovo drink water at the Vrela Ribnicka camp in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Jozsef Csendes, a Roma activist, enters the Avas apartment block in Miskolc, 180 km (112 miles) east of Budapest October 17, 2012. Spurred by desperate poverty in the nearby countryside, hundreds of destitute Romas moved into local apartment blocks...more
Women look on as Roma demonstrators take part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, 180 km (112 miles) east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett...more
A Roma girl looks on as Roma demonstrators take part in a protest denouncing claims by Hungarian far-right party Jobbik that the Roma community was bad for public safety, in Miskolc, 180 km (112 miles) east of Budapest October 17, 2012. ...more
Members of Romania's Roma ethnic minority attend a very rare mass Orthodox baptism ceremony at a church in the Bora neighbourhood in Slobozia, 130 km (81 miles) east of Bucharest November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. Around 130 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", live in this illegal camp, a...more
A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. France and Romania signed a two-year deal on the voluntary repatriation...more
Ethnic Roma people are seen in Craica slum at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, 550 km (341 miles) northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. Roma is a term for various groups who have migrated across Europe for centuries and are now the biggest...more
Members of dance and music group GRUBB pose for a picture in Belgrade March 13, 2012. The GRUBB or Gypsy Roma Urban Balkan Beats mixes musical heritage of the persecuted Roma and hip-hop beats as they rehearse in an abandoned Communist-era printing...more
A Roma family is seen in their home in the eastern Hungarian town of Hajduhadhaz March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
An ethnic Roma boy plays near an apartment block in a wall surrounded Roma neighbourhood at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, 550 km (341 miles) northwest of Bucharest, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Roma children fix their bicycles on the outskirts of the eastern Hungarian town of Hajduhadhaz March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Two workers from the "Four Paws" organization collect a stray dog at a Roma populated suburb in Sofia, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Marus, 7, warms his hands next to a portable stove as warm up his hands before going to school on the eviction day of their trailer and bus home in Las Tablas, northern Madrid, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Persida Poun kisses her daughter Victoria as her niece Monique plays next to their bus and trailer home before they were evicted in Las Tablas, northern Madrid, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An excavator tears down the bus were the Stan family lived in Las Tablas, northern Madrid, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Bulgarian Roma woman from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan sells sweets next to stall with a wedding dresses during a bride fair in the village of Mogila, some 240 km (149 miles) east of the capital Sofia March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov more
Rebeca Marin puts her son, Samuel, to sleep in her shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" in the outskirts of Madrid, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A family of ethnic Roma people is seen in Craica slum at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, 550 km (341 miles) northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A Roma woman and her child beg for money in the old town of Warsaw, October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Roma woman carries brass pots and other vessels made by Roma craftsmen to display for sale in Brateiu September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Roma child peers through a door in Prislop village, 300 km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest where the majority of Roma people craft brooms and baskets made from twigs September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
French police evacuate a Roma family from an illegal camp in Mons en Baroeul, near Lille, northern France, August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Nicolae (R), 39 years old, and his partner Rupa Maria (C), 31 years old, from Romania sort through scrap metal in front of their makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin
A Roma family leaves a camp in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, to go to Lille Airport for their flight to Romania on a voluntary repatriation scheme September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Members of the Civic Alliance of Roma people cover their faces with placards of fingerprints as they protest in front of the French embassy in Bucharest, September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
French police inspect an illegal Roma camp in Aix-en-Provence to control and check the identity of its residents, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Ioan Plesa, a Roma man, carries a bundle of twigs he collected to make brooms in Prislop village, 300 km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest where the majority of Roma people craft brooms and baskets made from twigs September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Radu...more
A Roma boy plays near rubbish at his house in the town of Mitrovica, north of the capital Pristina, February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A Slovak Roma girl watches TV in her family's house in the eastern town of Kosice, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A Roma child is seen through a bus window as she cries after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Roma boy wears a helmet on St. George's Day or Djurdjevdan in the Roma settlement in Sarajevo's suburb of Butmir May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A teenage girl fixes her hair near hanging laundry inside an illegal camp of travelling people in Indre, near Nantes, western France, on July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Donka, a Bulgarian Roma woman from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan laughs with her husband Nasko during their wedding ceremony at a bride fair in the village of Mogila, east from the capital Sofia, February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Roma woman gestures in front of her burning home at a Roma settlement in Sarajevo's suburb of Butmir June 3, 2009. The community set their homes on fire as they were forced to move to new houses provided by the local government. ...more
A Roma boy drinks beer on St. George's Day or Djurdjevdan in the Roma settlement in Sarajevo's suburb of Butmir May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A basketball player helps a Roma girl to the basketball hoop at a sports event in an area mainly inhabited by Roma ethnics in Bucharest July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Roma men sit in a car inside their camp in Belgrade, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Roma woman holds her child as she begs on a staircase in the centre of Budapest, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Nicolae, 39 years old, and his partner Rupa Maria, 31 years old, from Romania, pose with their children in front of a makeshift shelter in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin
Roma children sniff glue through plastic bags to get high in the Macedonian capital of Skopje, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Roma family, referred to as "Gens du Voyage" stand outside their caravan as they are evacuated from an illegal camp in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Ethnic Roma men are seen after being rehoused at Cuprom offices in Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, 550 km (341 miles) northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
An ethnic Roma man carries his child after being rehoused at Cuprom offices in Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, 550 km (341 miles) northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
