Plugged in: Indians on mobile phones
Hindu women use their mobile phones to take pictures after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
An artist dressed as the Hindu god Rama speaks on a mobile phone backstage before taking part in the re-enactment of Ramayana inside a theatre in Bengaluru, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
People belonging to the transgender community take a picture with a mobile phone before the start of a rally for transgender rights in Mumbai, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
A man reads the Koran on his mobile phone outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
PM Narendra Modi takes a "selfie" with a mobile phone after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of India's general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman talks on her mobile phone on a pavement in Kolkata, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Children play a game on a mobile phone at slum area in New Delhi, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A boy watches a movie on his mobile phone as he lies in a cot on a pavement in Kolkata, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man talks on his mobile phone as he stands on the doorstep of a moving train in New Delhi, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Kashmiri Muslims take pictures with their mobile phones upon seeing the relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, also known as the Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad) in Srinagar, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A muslim woman speaks on her mobile phone as she walks through a market in Delhi, India December 14, 2016. Picture taken December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
Muslim brides pose for a selfie as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Labourers speak on mobile phones opposite a public call office (PCO) in a market area in Kolkata, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Hindu pilgrim uses a mobile phone to take pictures of her relative at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak...more
A fan of Argentina speaks on a mobile phone between pictures of Brazilian and Argentine soccer players on a roadside ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Kolkata June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A laborer talks on his mobile phone while delivering supplies to a market in Gilgit September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files
A security personnel (R) looks at his mobile phone during the Sri Lankan team's training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Prem (3), the son of an idol vendor, plays with a mobile phone in front of the idols of Hindu god Krishna at a roadside on the eve of the Hindu festival of "Janmashtami" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay...more
People are reflected on a phone as they attend a protest against what they say are attacks on India's low-caste Dalit community in Mumbai, India, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men share a pair of earphones to listen via a phone as they assemble with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Next Slideshows
The Fourth of July
America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.
Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again
Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.
Latte art
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central...
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Caught in the crossfire in Caracas
People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas.
Protesting the G20
Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
The hug diplomacy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs it out all the way.
Training the Afghan National Army
U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.