PM Manmohan Singh in Japan
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) delivers a speech near his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) delivers a speech near his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) after delivering his speech during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) after delivering his speech during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe toasts with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) after delivering his speech during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe toasts with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) after delivering his speech during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his speech past Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his speech past Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh delivers his speech near his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh delivers his speech near his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the start of talks at Abe's official residence in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the start of talks at Abe's official residence in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) greets Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as Kishida pays a courtesy call to him in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pool
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) greets Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as Kishida pays a courtesy call to him in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (3rd L) shakes hands with Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd R) while first lady Gursharan Kaur (2nd L) and Empress Michiko look on at the Imperial Palace in this picture provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan in...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (3rd L) shakes hands with Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd R) while first lady Gursharan Kaur (2nd L) and Empress Michiko look on at the Imperial Palace in this picture provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan in Tokyo May 29, 2013. The Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) while first lady Gursharan Kaur (R) talks with Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in this picture provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan in Tokyo May 29,...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) while first lady Gursharan Kaur (R) talks with Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in this picture provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan in Tokyo May 29, 2013. The Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and his wife Akie (R) welcome Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 28, 2013. Credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and his wife Akie (R) welcome Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 28, 2013. Credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. and chairman of the Keidanren business lobby, share a toast during a luncheon hosted by Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. and chairman of the Keidanren business lobby, share a toast during a luncheon hosted by Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives for a luncheon hosted by Japan's Keidanren business lobby, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. Singh is visiting Japan to...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives for a luncheon hosted by Japan's Keidanren business lobby, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. Singh is visiting Japan to hold talks for reinforcing bilateral ties between the two nations. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Takeo Fukui (L-R), senior advisor to the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. and chairman of the Keidanran business lobby, and Masami Iijima,...more
Takeo Fukui (L-R), senior advisor to the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. and chairman of the Keidanran business lobby, and Masami Iijima, president and CEO of Mitsui & Co. and chairman of the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee, pose during a photo session before a luncheon hosted by Keidanren, the JCCI and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh makes a speech during a luncheon hosted by Japan's Keidanren business lobby, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh makes a speech during a luncheon hosted by Japan's Keidanren business lobby, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. and chairman of the Keidanren business lobby, during a luncheon hosted by Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. and chairman of the Keidanren business lobby, during a luncheon hosted by Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Next Slideshows
Obama and Christie tour Jersey shore
Obama and Christie team up again to tour areas of New Jersey damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy.
Cooling Off
Things people do to cool off in the dog days of summer.
Gay marriage protests in Paris
Several hundred thousand opponents of same-sex marriage marched in central Paris after a bill legalizing gay marriage was passed.
Quenching thirst
Water is like nectar in parched times like these.
MORE IN PICTURES
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".