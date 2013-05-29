Edition:
PM Manmohan Singh in Japan

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) delivers a speech near his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) after delivering his speech during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe toasts with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) after delivering his speech during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his speech past Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh delivers his speech near his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the start of talks at Abe's official residence in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool</p>

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) greets Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as Kishida pays a courtesy call to him in Tokyo May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pool</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (3rd L) shakes hands with Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd R) while first lady Gursharan Kaur (2nd L) and Empress Michiko look on at the Imperial Palace in this picture provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan in Tokyo May 29, 2013. The Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) while first lady Gursharan Kaur (R) talks with Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in this picture provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan in Tokyo May 29, 2013. The Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and his wife Akie (R) welcome Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 28, 2013. Credit REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. and chairman of the Keidanren business lobby, share a toast during a luncheon hosted by Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives for a luncheon hosted by Japan's Keidanren business lobby, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. Singh is visiting Japan to hold talks for reinforcing bilateral ties between the two nations. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool</p>

<p>Takeo Fukui (L-R), senior advisor to the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. and chairman of the Keidanran business lobby, and Masami Iijima, president and CEO of Mitsui &amp; Co. and chairman of the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee, pose during a photo session before a luncheon hosted by Keidanren, the JCCI and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh makes a speech during a luncheon hosted by Japan's Keidanren business lobby, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. and chairman of the Keidanren business lobby, during a luncheon hosted by Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool</p>

