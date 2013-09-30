Edition:
PM meets Obama, Sharif

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gestures towards Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) as he takes his seat, during the United Nations General Assembly at the New York Palace hotel in New York September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the United Nations General Assembly at the New York Palace hotel in New York September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the United Nations General Assembly at the New York Palace hotel in New York September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) speaks as U.S. President Barack Obama looks on, during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to reporters about Syria during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives at the West Wing of the White House for his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

