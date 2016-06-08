PM Modi addresses U.S. Congress
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is greeted by legislators after addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) signs autographs after addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after addressing a joint meeting of the U.S.Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016....more
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows while addressing a joint meeting of the U.S.Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016....more
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden greet India Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos...more
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is greeted by legislators prior to addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos...more
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges applause as he arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.,...more
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges applause as he arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the House Chamber prior to addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) talks with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan prior to an address by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016....more
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) waits to meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured), before Modi speaks at a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), before addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), before addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), before addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
