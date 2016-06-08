Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 9, 2016 | 12:00am IST

PM Modi addresses U.S. Congress

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is greeted by legislators after addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) signs autographs after addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after addressing a joint meeting of the U.S.Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows while addressing a joint meeting of the U.S.Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden greet India Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is greeted by legislators prior to addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges applause as he arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges applause as he arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the House Chamber prior to addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) talks with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan prior to an address by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) waits to meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured), before Modi speaks at a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), before addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), before addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), before addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

