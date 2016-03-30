Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 30, 2016 | 9:55pm IST

PM Modi at India-EU summit

Belgium's Foreign Minister Didier Reynders (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) pay tribute to the victims at a street memorial outside Maelbeek metro station after bomb attacks took place in the metro and at Belgian international airport of Zaventem last week, in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) pays tribute to the victims at a street memorial outside Maelbeek metro station in Brussels after bomb attacks took place in the metro and at Belgian international airport of Zaventem last week, in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Kashmiris take part in a protest during the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending an EU-India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Kashmiris take part in a protest during the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a EU-India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Kashmiris take part in a protest during the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending an EU-India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Kashmiris take part in a protest during the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a EU-India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk (C) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of a EU-India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of the EU India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of the EU India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of the EU India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of the EU India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of the EU India summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of a EU India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of the EU India summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
