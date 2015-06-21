PM Modi celebrates Yoga Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others during a yoga camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a yoga camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks with a participant as they perform yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wipes his perspiration with a scarf as he performs yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is surrounded by children after attending the yoga camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a yoga camp to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
