PM Modi hugs it out
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs France's President Francois Hollande (R) during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015.REUTERS/Jim Bourg
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is hugged by Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott during a reception at the Melbourne Cricket Ground November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (front, 2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front, 2nd R) gesture after shaking hands at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in the Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Laos� Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong (R) watches India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embrace Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015....more
Prime Minster Narendra Modi hugs actor Hugh Jackman on stage during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park, New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) after Cameron's speech on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2015 during a welcome rally for Modi. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) embraces India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he officially welcomes leaders to the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hugs Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev (L) during a Yoga Mahotsav or festival, in New Delhi March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Narendra Modi (L) and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, embrace as Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of Tata group, looks on during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013....more
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors' Summit 2011 (VGGIS) at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat January...more
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s, Rajnath Singh (L) embraces then Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi after the swearing in ceremony at a stadium in Ahmedabad December 25, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
