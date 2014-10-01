PM Modi in America
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd gathered to watch him pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A crowd cheers as the motorcade carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for him to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves to supporters after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Prime Minister Narendra Modi scatters flower petals at the feet of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is escorted by security agents as he arrives to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows his head after scattering flower petals at the feet of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter gives a statuette of Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (white hair, obscured by security agents) as he arrives to pay homage at the full-sized Gandhi statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014....more
A police officer cordons off the crowd gathered to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he pays homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps out of his vehicle as he arrives for his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The vehicle carrying India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama hosts a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the National Martin Luther King Memorial on the National Mall in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk at the National Martin Luther King Memorial on the National Mall in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together at the National Martin Luther King Memorial on the National Mall in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands at a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi end their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) listens as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he hosts a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama talks next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) speaks to reporters with U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) and Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) after meeting in Boehner's offices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 30, 2014....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) speaks to reporters with U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (2nd R) and Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) after meeting in Boehner's offices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 30, 2014....more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is photographed with Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM, during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with KKR co-CEO Henry Kravis during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
(L-R) Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former U.S. president Bill Clinton and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo ahead of their meeting in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) greets India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) as former U.S. president Bill Clinton (L) greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, blocked) in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) embraces India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) as former U.S. president Bill Clinton (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) in New York September 29, 2014....more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) answers a question during a panel at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, during his visit to the United States September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, during his visit to the United States September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, during his visit to the United States September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi (3rd R) attends a breakfast meeting with CEOs in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Prime Minster Narendra Modi (L) holds hands with actor Hugh Jackman on stage during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prime Minster Narendra Modi hugs actor Hugh Jackman on stage during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park, New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi (L) waves to the crowd as actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness watch on stage during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park, New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A likeness of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shown on screens before he is scheduled to speak at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dancers perform before Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives to speak at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees stand as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to speak at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dancers perform before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dancers perform before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter holds up U.S. and Indian national flags as he assembles with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dancers perform before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter hold up an America Love Modi sign as he assembles with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A painter reacts as he creates a portrait of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before Modi is scheduled to speak at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men distribute boxes of snacks to a large crowd of people in Times Square gathered to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A box containing a bag of snacks labelled "Modi Magic" is pictured while a large crowd of people in Times Square watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Audience members wave Indian flags and hold balloons during an event with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Audience members react as they attend an event with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters gather with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reflected on a pane of glass in front of spectators as he speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters gather with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers perform before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York, during his visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of a large crowd of people gather in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters gather with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men gather around to listen via a phone as the simulcast speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shown on a giant screen at Times Square in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter holds up an America Love Modi sign as he assembles with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prime Minster Narendra Modi sits in a chair at the New York Plaza Hotel ahead of his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, in New York September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the site of the 9/11 Memorial in the lower Manhattan borough of New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi lays a yellow rose on the name of an Indian at the site of the 9/11 Memorial in the lower Manhattan borough of New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a yellow rose on the name of an Indian who died, at the site of the 9/11 Memorial in the lower Manhattan borough of New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tours the site of the 9/11 Memorial in the lower Manhattan borough of New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a commemorative wreath at the site of the 9/11 Memorial in the lower Manhattan borough of New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after laying a commemorative wreath at the site of the 9/11 Memorial in the lower Manhattan borough of New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Snipers keep watch on the roof of the 9/11 Museum during Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi's visit to the 9/11 Memorial in the lower Manhattan borough of New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheer after he unveiled a commemorative wreath at the site of the 9/11 Memorial in the lower Manhattan borough of New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) arrives to addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets delegations after addressing the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets delegations after addressing the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Prime Minster Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at JFK airport in New York September 26, 2014, a day before his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Prime Minster Narendra Modi (R) waves at people on the street in New York September 26, 2014, a day before his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Prime Minster Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by dignitaries as he arrives at JFK airport in New York September 26, 2014, a day before his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Prime Minster Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by dignitaries as he arrives at JFK airport in New York September 26, 2014, a day before his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Prime Minster Narendra Modi walks out of the airplane as he arrives at JFK airport in New York September 26, 2014, a day before his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Prime Minster Narendra Modi walks down the airplane steps as he arrives at JFK airport in New York September 26, 2014, a day before his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Prime Minster Narendra Modi is greeted by dignitaries as he arrives at John F. Kennedy Airport ahead of his appearance at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on Saturday, in New York September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Prime Minster Narendra Modi (R) speaks with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during a bilateral meeting at the New York Plaza Hotel ahead of his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday in New York September 26, 2014....more
Prime Minster Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Director of the National Cancer Institute Harold Varmus during a bilateral meeting at the New York Plaza Hotel ahead of his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday in New York...more
