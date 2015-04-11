PM Modi in France
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and French National Space Agency (CNES) President Jean-Yves Le Gall visit the CNES headquarters in Toulouse April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and French National Space Agency (CNES) President Jean-Yves Le Gall visit the CNES headquarters in Toulouse April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and French National Space Agency (CNES) President Jean-Yves Le Gall (2ndR) pose with Indian students during a visit at the CNES in Toulouse April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for selfies with Indian students during a visit at the French National Space Agency (CNES) in Toulouse April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Indian students during a visit at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Indian students during a visit at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Group Tom Enders (2ndR) and French Foreign Affairs minister Laurent Fabius visit the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (R) arrive at the Indian World War memorial in Neuve Chapelle near Lille April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a flower wreath as he pays his respects at the Indian World War memorial in Neuve Chapelle near Lille April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (R) pay their respects during a ceremony at the Indian World War memorial in Neuve Chapelle near Lille April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) and Commonwealth War Graves Vice Chairman Sir Joe French leave the Indian World War memorial in Neuve Chapelle, near Lille, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves to people from the French Indian community as he leaves the Indian World War memorial in Neuve Chapelle near Lille April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Indian officer attends a ceremony at the Indian World War memorial in Neuve Chapelle near Lille April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at the names of battles at Indian World War memorial in Neuve Chapelle near Lille April 11, 2015. The Indian Memorial at Neuve Chapelle commemorates over 4,700 Indian soldiers and labourers who lost their lives on...more
French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attends a ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by French President Francois Hollande (R) as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by French President Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by French President Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Francois Hollande (R) attends a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
French President Francois Hollande (R) attends a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and French President Francois Hollande (R) leave the Elysee palace towards the hotel Marigny in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and French President Francois Hollande (R) shake hands during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L), Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Foreign Affairs minister Laurent Fabius enjoy a tour on the Seine River, past Notre-Dame Cathedral, on...more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L), Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Foreign Affairs minister Laurent Fabius enjoy a tour on the Seine River, past the Eiffel Tower, on a...more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L), Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Foreign Affairs minister Laurent Fabius enjoy a tour on the Seine River, past the Eiffel Tower, on a...more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L), Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Foreign Affairs minister Laurent Fabius enjoy a tour on the Seine River, past Notre-Dame Cathedral, on...more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, as they attend a signature of agreements ceremony by French President Francois Hollande and French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy, Segolene Royal at the Elysee Palace, in Paris,...more
CEO of French nuclear group Areva, Philippe Knoche, right, and India Ambassador in Paris, Arun K. Singh congratulate each other after the signature of a partnership agreement at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Friday, April 10, 2015....more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with French President Francois Hollande (R) as he arrives for a state dinner at the Elysee palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with French President Francois Hollande (R) as he arrives for a state dinner at the Elysee palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French president Francois Hollande (R) toasts with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L) during an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool
French president Francois Hollande (R) toasts with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L) during an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool
French president Francois Hollande (R) toasts with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L) during an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool
French president Francois Hollande (R) and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L) arrive for an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (L) and his wife Anne Gravoin (R) arrive to attend an official dinner in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius (L) and Marie-France Marchand-Baylet (R) arrive to attend an official dinner in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French Education and Research minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem arrives to attend an official dinner in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French Interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve and his wife arrive to attend an official dinner in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French Youth and Sports Minister Patrick Kanner (R) arrives with a guest to attend an official dinner in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Mittal arrives arrives to attend an official dinner in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Francois Hollande (R) listens to the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during an official dinner in his honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool
