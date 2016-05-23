PM Modi in Iran
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (C R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (front R) welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he stands next to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) stands next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
EgyptAir flight lost
An EgyptAir flight carrying 66 people from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar and plunged into the Mediterranean Sea.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
Standing up for LGBT rights
Notable people and organizations who have taken a stand against states that have passed anti-LGBT legislation.
Indian summer
As India braces for the summer season, here are our photos showing glimpses of daily life under the sizzling sun.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.