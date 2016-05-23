Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 23, 2016

PM Modi in Iran

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (C R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (C R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (C R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
1 / 8
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (front R) welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (front R) welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (front R) welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
2 / 8
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he stands next to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he stands next to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he stands next to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
3 / 8
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
4 / 8
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
5 / 8
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) stands next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) stands next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) stands next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
6 / 8
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
7 / 8
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
8 / 8
