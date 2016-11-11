Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 11, 2016 | 8:00pm IST

PM Modi in Japan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Close
1 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe shake hands during a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe shake hands during a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe shake hands during a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Close
2 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is escorted by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe as they arrive at a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is escorted by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe as they arrive at a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is escorted by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe as they arrive at a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Close
3 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) listens as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) listens as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) listens as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Close
4 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe clap their hands during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe clap their hands during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe clap their hands during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Close
5 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Close
6 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) delivers a speech as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) delivers a speech as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) delivers a speech as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Close
7 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Close
8 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands during a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands during a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands during a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Close
9 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Close
10 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Close
11 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) bow to national flags as they review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) bow to national flags as they review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) bow to national flags as they review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Close
12 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Close
13 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Close
14 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Close
15 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Close
16 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks at the start of their meeting to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks at the start of their meeting to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks at the start of their meeting to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Close
17 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listen to national anthems when they review an honour guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listen to national anthems when they review an honour guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listen to national anthems when they review an honour guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Close
18 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe upon his arrival for their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe upon his arrival for their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe upon his arrival for their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Close
19 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe upon his arrival for their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe upon his arrival for their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe upon his arrival for their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Close
20 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Japan's Emperor Akihito during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Japan's Emperor Akihito during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Japan's Emperor Akihito during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Indian banks reopen after note shock

Indian banks reopen after note shock

Next Slideshows

Indian banks reopen after note shock

Indian banks reopen after note shock

Hundreds lined up outside Indian banks on Thursday to deposit or exchange money after banks reopened following the government's shock withdrawal of 500 and...

11 Nov 2016
Pain for India after bank note shock

Pain for India after bank note shock

The withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes has led to confusion and anger among Indians after the government's shock move.

09 Nov 2016
Hindu Sena for Trump

Hindu Sena for Trump

Hindu Sena, an Indian fringe group, lends support to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

09 Nov 2016
Strange polling places

Strange polling places

A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot

09 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast