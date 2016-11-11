PM Modi in Japan
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe shake hands during a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is escorted by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe as they arrive at a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) listens as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe clap their hands during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) delivers a speech as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a banquet hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands during a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) bow to national flags as they review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks at the start of their meeting to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe listen to national anthems when they review an honour guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe upon his arrival for their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe upon his arrival for their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Japan's Emperor Akihito during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
