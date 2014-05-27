Edition:
PM Modi meets neighbours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif smile before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) arrives for his bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) arrives for his bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) gestures next to his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with his Nepalese counterpart Sushil Koirala before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with his Nepalese counterpart Sushil Koirala before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C) speaks with chief cleric Syed Ahmed Bukhari (3rd L) during his visit to Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a meeting room to receive his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a meeting room to receive his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's resplendent presidential palace on Monday, after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Maldives President Abdulla Yameen before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's resplendent presidential palace on Monday, after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives to attend a meeting between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for his bilateral meeting with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (not in picture) before their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai before start of their meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's resplendent presidential palace on Monday, after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai before the start of their meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's resplendent presidential palace on Monday, after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai smile before start of their meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's resplendent presidential palace on Monday, after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Pictures