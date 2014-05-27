PM Modi meets neighbours
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif smile before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) arrives for his bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) arrives for his bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) gestures next to his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with his Nepalese counterpart Sushil Koirala before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with his Nepalese counterpart Sushil Koirala before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C) speaks with chief cleric Syed Ahmed Bukhari (3rd L) during his visit to Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a meeting room to receive his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a meeting room to receive his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Maldives President Abdulla Yameen before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's...more
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives to attend a meeting between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for his bilateral meeting with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (not in picture) before their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai before start of their meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's resplendent...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai before the start of their meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai smile before start of their meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's resplendent...more
Next Slideshows
Battle for Donetsk
Ukrainian forces fight with separatists in the city of Donetsk .
Modi takes oath as PM
Narendra Modi is sworn in as India's 15th prime minister.
Pope in the Holy Land
Pope Francis visits the Mideast.
Adieu, Ambassador
Production of iconic Ambassador cars grinds to a halt in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.