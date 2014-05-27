PM Modi meets neighbours

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New...more

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's resplendent presidential palace on Monday, after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)

