India
Pictures | Thu Jun 9, 2016 | 5:05pm IST

PM Modi on five-nation tour

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen next to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (not pictured), at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured), at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech next to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto gestures next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured), at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto before they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto before they give a speech at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) presents the Global Leadership Award to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves and shakes hands with USIBC Chairman John Chambers, Executive Chairman, Cisco, at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), before addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), before addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), before addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is greeted by legislators after addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
U.S. Chief of Protocol Ambassador Peter Selfridge greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as he arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in his car to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
U.S. Chief of Protocol Ambassador Peter Selfridge (center L) greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center R) as he arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their remarks to reporters following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (center R) make remarks to reporters after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (C) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Musicians perform before the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Musicians perform before the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann before talks in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrives for talks with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrives for talks with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann before talks in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (R) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (3rd R) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L), next to Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (L), Swiss State Secretary of the Economic Affairs (SECO) Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch (2nd R) and Swiss State Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department Yves Rossier (R) during a bilateral meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L-R), Swiss State Secretary at the Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann attend a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Swiss State Secretary at the Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Staff arrive for a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses CEOs of Swiss companies during a conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a news conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann after their meetings in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
CEO of Swiss Food giant Nestle Paul Bulcke gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a meeting with CEO of Swiss companies and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
CEO of Swiss Food giant Nestle Paul Bulcke gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a meeting with CEO of Swiss companies and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses CEOs of Swiss companies during a conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a news conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann after their meetings in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann gives a news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) after their meetings in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a news conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (not pictured) after their meetings in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani show the picture of Salma Dam after the inauguration in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani attend the inauguration of Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani before the inaugration of Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani inspect the guard of honour in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani inspect the guard of honour in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani wave after the inauguration of the Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani are welcomed by childern before the inauguration of the Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani push the button to inaugurate the Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
