Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 24, 2017 | 10:00pm IST

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
3 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) laughs with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) laughs with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) laughs with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Next Slideshows

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

24 Jun 2017
Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

23 Jun 2017
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

23 Jun 2017
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

23 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Pictures from the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, commemorating a journey by three Hindu deities in specially made chariots.

India this week

India this week

Pictures from around the country depicting events in the week that went by.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast