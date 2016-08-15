Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 15, 2016

Pokemon Go-ing to Virginia

Children play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Children play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Children play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Pedestrians walk by a warning sign for "Pokemon GO" players in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Pedestrians walk by a warning sign for "Pokemon GO" players in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Pedestrians walk by a warning sign for "Pokemon GO" players in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A man plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A man plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A man plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Trisha Robertson and her son Dylan from Clifton, Virginia, play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Trisha Robertson and her son Dylan from Clifton, Virginia, play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Trisha Robertson and her son Dylan from Clifton, Virginia, play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People play "Pokemon Go"in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

People play "Pokemon Go"in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon Go"in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A child reacts as he plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A child reacts as he plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A child reacts as he plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People show their "Pokemon GO" catches of the day on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

People show their "Pokemon GO" catches of the day on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People show their "Pokemon GO" catches of the day on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
