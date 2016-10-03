Edition:
Poland plans total ban on abortion

A woman looks on as she takes part in an abortion rights campaigners' demonstration "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Thousands of Poles dressed in black marched through city streets in Poland, closing down government offices, restaurants and other businesses in protest against a petition for a total ban on abortion. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has put forward the proposal - from a group called Ordo Iuris - for debate in parliament. Critics of the new rules say PiS may back them for fear of angering the church in staunchly Roman Catholic Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Women gesture as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's already restrictive laws only allow abortion in the case of rape, incest, a threat to a pregnant woman's health, or when the baby is likely to be permanently handicapped. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
People gather as they take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Women and doctors could face prison if convicted of causing what the proposed rules call "death of a conceived child", and critics say doctors would be discouraged from doing prenatal testing, particularly if that carried the risk of miscarriage. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A woman looks on as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman holds a placard to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
People gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Women hold placards as they take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. The placards read: "I want to have a choice!" REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
People take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A woman whistles and holds placard with words "In the name of mother and daughter" as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A demonstrator displays a hanger to protest against a proposed parliament bill to completely ban abortion in Poland, in front of EU institutions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Women hold a banner reading "My body my rights" to protest against a proposed parliament bill to completely ban abortion in Poland, in front of European institutions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
