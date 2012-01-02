Edition:
Polar Bear dips

<p>A reveler poses for a picture as he takes part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

<p>Revelers run into English Bay during the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

<p>Revelers take part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

<p>Revelers take part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

<p>Revelers take part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

<p>Revelers take part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

<p>Revelers run into English Bay during the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

<p>Revelers run into English Bay during the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

<p>A man runs into the English Bay during the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

<p>Revelers take part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

<p>People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Malo-les-Bains, northern France January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>People wearing costumes dive in the water during a traditional New Year's Day swim in Malo-les-Bains, northern France January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>A swimmer smiles as she leaves the water during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>A swimmer leaves the water during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>A man in a Santa Claus costume runs in the water during a traditional New Year's Day swim in Malo-les-Bains, northern France January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Malo-les-Bains, northern France January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Malo-les-Bains, northern France January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Swimmers display placards as they participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>A couple kiss during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>A swimmer participates in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Swimmers pose with Scottish flags during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Oranke Lake during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Oranke Lake during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A member of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club takes a dip in the Oranke Lake during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Oranke Lake during their traditional New Years swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

