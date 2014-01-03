Polar bear dips
A participant reacts after jumping into a hole cut in the ice on the Ottawa River during the annual Great Canadian Chill polar bear dip in Ottawa, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man jumps into a hole cut in the ice on the Ottawa River during the annual Great Canadian Chill polar bear dip in Ottawa, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People participate in the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club dip in Brooklyn, New York, January 1, 2014. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is the oldest winter bathing organization in the U.S. and every New Year's Day holds the winter plunge, which...more
With air temperatures well below freezing, participants in the annual L Street Brownies' Polar Plunge wait to take a swim in the ocean in Boston, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People participate in the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club dip in Brooklyn, New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Participants react after entering Lake Washington during the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seattle, January 1, 2014. Hundreds participated in the chilly New Year's Day tradition, organized by Seattle Parks and Recreation and held at Matthews...more
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry, Scotland, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A girl pleads to go back to shore after entering Lake Washington during the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seattle, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man reacts after entering Lake Washington during the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seattle, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
People pose next to a polar bear costume worn by two participants in English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Costumed participants run into English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A woman wearing a wedding dress prepares to run into English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Participants prepare to run into English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
People participate in the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club dip in Brooklyn, New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
