Tue May 1, 2012

Pole dancing grandma

<p>Sun Fengqin (L), 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, April 27, 2012. In China, where older women are expected to lead a quiet life tending to their grandchildren, retired grandmother Sun Fengqin's hobby is unusual - she pole dances. Swings, spins and sultry moves are all in the repertoire of the long-haired 60-year-old, who took on pole dancing in admiration of what she saw as a sexy sport despite its image in China as something associated with strip clubs. Pole dancing has over the last few years evolved into a popular pastime and a way of staying in shape, with devotees promoting it as a legitimate form of dance and acrobatics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Sun Fengqin (L), 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, April 27, 2012. In China, where older women are expected to lead a quiet life tending to their grandchildren, retired grandmother Sun Fengqin's hobby is unusual - she pole dances. Swings, spins and sultry moves are all in the repertoire of the long-haired 60-year-old, who took on pole dancing in admiration of what she saw as a sexy sport despite its image in China as something associated with strip clubs. Pole dancing has over the last few years evolved into a popular pastime and a way of staying in shape, with devotees promoting it as a legitimate form of dance and acrobatics.

<p>Sun Fengqin, 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Sun Fengqin, 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Sun Fengqin, 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Sun Fengqin (R), 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Sun Fengqin, 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Sun Fengqin, 60, participates in a pole-dancing class in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

