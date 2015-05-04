Police brutality in Tel Aviv
Protesters, who are mainly Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin, run away as a policeman on a horse tries to disperse them during a demonstration against what they say is police racism and brutality, after the emergence last week of a video clip that...more
Protesters run at a main road in Tel Aviv as they block it May 3, 2015. Images of Israeli police firing stun grenades are usually set in the West Bank and involve Palestinian protesters. But on Sunday the situation was quite different - riot police...more
A protester is carried by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The spark was a week-old video showing two Israeli policemen punching, beating and trying to arrest an Israeli soldier of Ethiopian descent in what appeared to be an unprovoked...more
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The two-minute video is the latest in a string of incidents that have raised uncomfortable questions about Israel's treatment of ethnic minorities and its struggle to integrate newcomers...more
Protesters stand next to a garbage bin they set on fire at Rabin Square May 3, 2015. On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the soldier, Damas Fikadeh, at his Jerusalem office and hugged him. "I was shocked by the (video) footage," he said...more
A protester shouts slogans as he stands next to a giant road sign in Tel Aviv during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Some commentators have highlighted latent racism in a country that has absorbed millions of migrants over the past 60 years but still...more
A protester is detained by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "There is a problem, there are discrimination issues, there is racism in Israel," said Fentahun Assefa-Dawit, the director of Tebeka, an advocacy group for Ethiopian Israelis,...more
A protester is seen on the floor next to policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. In the run-up to Israel's election in March and the weeks since there have been a series of violent incidents, comments by politicians and policy proposals that...more
A protester takes part in a demonstration May 3, 2015. Racism in Israeli society is "far more commonplace and far more toxic than we dare tell ourselves," leading political commentator Nahum Barnea wrote in Yediot Ahronoth on Monday. REUTERS/Baz...more
Israeli policemen push protesters during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "Hatred of the other, or of anyone perceived as being the other, is not only deeply rooted here, but it also receives encouragement from politicians on the eve of elections,"...more
Protesters block a main road in Tel Aviv during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Ben Caspit, a columnist with Maariv newspaper, said it was not up to Netanyahu to resolve how the Ethiopian community is treated but for all Israelis to wake up and address...more
A protester is treated for injury during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "The people who are to blame for the terrible things that the members of this lovely community have been forced to undergo on a daily basis is us," newspaper columnist Ben Caspit...more
Protesters run on a main road in Tel Aviv as they block it during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Around 20,000 Ethiopian Jews, who trace their roots to the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba, were brought to Israel on secret flights in the...more
A protester is detained by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The offspring of those early arrivals have worked hard to integrate, many serving in elite units of the army with distinction. An Ethiopian woman won a recent Miss Israel beauty...more
A protester holds a placard in front of a row of policemen on horses during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The placard reads: "A violent policeman should be trialled." REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester blows a whistle next to policemen as they block a main junction in Tel Aviv May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester shouts at a policeman during a demonstration May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
