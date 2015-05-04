Edition:
Police brutality in Tel Aviv

Protesters, who are mainly Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin, run away as a policeman on a horse tries to disperse them during a demonstration against what they say is police racism and brutality, after the emergence last week of a video clip that showed policemen shoving and punching a black soldier in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv May 3, 2015. Israeli mounted police charged hundreds of ethnic Ethiopian citizens and fired stun grenades on Saturday to try to clear one of the most violent protests in memory in the heart of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Protesters, who are mainly Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin, run away as a policeman on a horse tries to disperse them during a demonstration against what they say is police racism and brutality, after the emergence last week of a video clip that showed policemen shoving and punching a black soldier in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv May 3, 2015. Israeli mounted police charged hundreds of ethnic Ethiopian citizens and fired stun grenades on Saturday to try to clear one of the most violent protests in memory in the heart of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protesters run at a main road in Tel Aviv as they block it May 3, 2015. Images of Israeli police firing stun grenades are usually set in the West Bank and involve Palestinian protesters. But on Sunday the situation was quite different - riot police battling thousands of Ethiopian Jews in the centre of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Protesters run at a main road in Tel Aviv as they block it May 3, 2015. Images of Israeli police firing stun grenades are usually set in the West Bank and involve Palestinian protesters. But on Sunday the situation was quite different - riot police battling thousands of Ethiopian Jews in the centre of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester is carried by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The spark was a week-old video showing two Israeli policemen punching, beating and trying to arrest an Israeli soldier of Ethiopian descent in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester is carried by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The spark was a week-old video showing two Israeli policemen punching, beating and trying to arrest an Israeli soldier of Ethiopian descent in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The two-minute video is the latest in a string of incidents that have raised uncomfortable questions about Israel's treatment of ethnic minorities and its struggle to integrate newcomers into broader society, whether Jews or non-Jews. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The two-minute video is the latest in a string of incidents that have raised uncomfortable questions about Israel's treatment of ethnic minorities and its struggle to integrate newcomers into broader society, whether Jews or non-Jews. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protesters stand next to a garbage bin they set on fire at Rabin Square May 3, 2015. On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the soldier, Damas Fikadeh, at his Jerusalem office and hugged him. "I was shocked by the (video) footage," he said on Twitter. "We cannot accept it, and we will change it." REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Protesters stand next to a garbage bin they set on fire at Rabin Square May 3, 2015. On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the soldier, Damas Fikadeh, at his Jerusalem office and hugged him. "I was shocked by the (video) footage," he said on Twitter. "We cannot accept it, and we will change it." REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester shouts slogans as he stands next to a giant road sign in Tel Aviv during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Some commentators have highlighted latent racism in a country that has absorbed millions of migrants over the past 60 years but still agonizes over differences between East European and Middle Eastern Jews, relations with its large Arab minority, and how to handle more recent arrivals from Africa. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester shouts slogans as he stands next to a giant road sign in Tel Aviv during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Some commentators have highlighted latent racism in a country that has absorbed millions of migrants over the past 60 years but still agonizes over differences between East European and Middle Eastern Jews, relations with its large Arab minority, and how to handle more recent arrivals from Africa. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester is detained by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "There is a problem, there are discrimination issues, there is racism in Israel," said Fentahun Assefa-Dawit, the director of Tebeka, an advocacy group for Ethiopian Israelis, who number around 130,000, many of them born in Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester is detained by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "There is a problem, there are discrimination issues, there is racism in Israel," said Fentahun Assefa-Dawit, the director of Tebeka, an advocacy group for Ethiopian Israelis, who number around 130,000, many of them born in Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester is seen on the floor next to policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. In the run-up to Israel's election in March and the weeks since there have been a series of violent incidents, comments by politicians and policy proposals that have fueled concerns the country has a race problem - not just when it comes to the 20 percent Arab population but to minority Jewish groups too. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester is seen on the floor next to policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. In the run-up to Israel's election in March and the weeks since there have been a series of violent incidents, comments by politicians and policy proposals that have fueled concerns the country has a race problem - not just when it comes to the 20 percent Arab population but to minority Jewish groups too. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester takes part in a demonstration May 3, 2015. Racism in Israeli society is "far more commonplace and far more toxic than we dare tell ourselves," leading political commentator Nahum Barnea wrote in Yediot Ahronoth on Monday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester takes part in a demonstration May 3, 2015. Racism in Israeli society is "far more commonplace and far more toxic than we dare tell ourselves," leading political commentator Nahum Barnea wrote in Yediot Ahronoth on Monday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli policemen push protesters during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "Hatred of the other, or of anyone perceived as being the other, is not only deeply rooted here, but it also receives encouragement from politicians on the eve of elections," commentator Nahum Barnea wrote. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Israeli policemen push protesters during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "Hatred of the other, or of anyone perceived as being the other, is not only deeply rooted here, but it also receives encouragement from politicians on the eve of elections," commentator Nahum Barnea wrote. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protesters block a main road in Tel Aviv during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Ben Caspit, a columnist with Maariv newspaper, said it was not up to Netanyahu to resolve how the Ethiopian community is treated but for all Israelis to wake up and address it. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Protesters block a main road in Tel Aviv during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Ben Caspit, a columnist with Maariv newspaper, said it was not up to Netanyahu to resolve how the Ethiopian community is treated but for all Israelis to wake up and address it. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester is treated for injury during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "The people who are to blame for the terrible things that the members of this lovely community have been forced to undergo on a daily basis is us," newspaper columnist Ben Caspit said. "Those among us who turn up their noses when an Ethiopian family enters the neighbourhood, those among us who are not happy to see Ethiopian children in their children's classroom." REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester is treated for injury during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "The people who are to blame for the terrible things that the members of this lovely community have been forced to undergo on a daily basis is us," newspaper columnist Ben Caspit said. "Those among us who turn up their noses when an Ethiopian family enters the neighbourhood, those among us who are not happy to see Ethiopian children in their children's classroom." REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protesters run on a main road in Tel Aviv as they block it during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Around 20,000 Ethiopian Jews, who trace their roots to the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba, were brought to Israel on secret flights in the mid 1980s and early 1990s. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Protesters run on a main road in Tel Aviv as they block it during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Around 20,000 Ethiopian Jews, who trace their roots to the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba, were brought to Israel on secret flights in the mid 1980s and early 1990s. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester is detained by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The offspring of those early arrivals have worked hard to integrate, many serving in elite units of the army with distinction. An Ethiopian woman won a recent Miss Israel beauty contest. But after mandatory military service, acceptance in the workplace has proved more of a struggle for many. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester is detained by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The offspring of those early arrivals have worked hard to integrate, many serving in elite units of the army with distinction. An Ethiopian woman won a recent Miss Israel beauty contest. But after mandatory military service, acceptance in the workplace has proved more of a struggle for many. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester holds a placard in front of a row of policemen on horses during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The placard reads: "A violent policeman should be trialled." REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A protester holds a placard in front of a row of policemen on horses during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The placard reads: "A violent policeman should be trialled." REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester holds a placard in front of a row of policemen on horses during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The placard reads: "A violent policeman should be trialled." REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester blows a whistle next to policemen as they block a main junction in Tel Aviv May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A protester blows a whistle next to policemen as they block a main junction in Tel Aviv May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester blows a whistle next to policemen as they block a main junction in Tel Aviv May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester shouts at a policeman during a demonstration May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A protester shouts at a policeman during a demonstration May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester shouts at a policeman during a demonstration May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Podcast