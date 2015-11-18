Police close in on Paris attackers
A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. ...more
Members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) and forensic experts are seen near a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's...more
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police stand in front of the door of the Eglise Neuve church as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky...more
A man is taken away from the scene by French special police forces during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Masked French judicial police unit members walk at the scene of the raid in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces evacuate family members from the building where police raided an apartment in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French...more
Members of French special police forces of Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are seen at the scene during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French...more
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French soldiers secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are seen near a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the...more
Members of special French RAID forces are seen at a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of special French RAID forces with a police dog and French riot police (CRS) secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French...more
French medical rescue workers evacuate an injured member of police forces during an operation at the scene in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital....more
French police enter the Eglise Neuve church after they smashed the door as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital....more
French riot police (CRS) secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French soldiers secure the area after shots were exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police evacuate residents in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French spolice stop and search a local resident as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann ...more
