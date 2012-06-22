Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2012 | 11:00pm IST

Police officers riot

<p>Rioting police officers stand next to a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. Some members of the police and their wives have occupied police barracks and marched in protest against low wages, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Rioting police officers stand next to a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. Some members of the police and...more

Friday, June 22, 2012

Rioting police officers stand next to a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. Some members of the police and their wives have occupied police barracks and marched in protest against low wages, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
1 / 20
<p>A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
2 / 20
<p>Police officers throw office supplies on a burning pile of documents and furniture after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Police officers throw office supplies on a burning pile of documents and furniture after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

Police officers throw office supplies on a burning pile of documents and furniture after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
3 / 20
<p>A police officer carries documents while looting with fellow policemen at a building which houses the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A police officer carries documents while looting with fellow policemen at a building which houses the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

A police officer carries documents while looting with fellow policemen at a building which houses the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
4 / 20
<p>Police officers standing on top of the barracks of regiment no. 2 shout slogans against President Evo Morales' government in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Police officers standing on top of the barracks of regiment no. 2 shout slogans against President Evo Morales' government in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

Police officers standing on top of the barracks of regiment no. 2 shout slogans against President Evo Morales' government in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
5 / 20
<p>Protesting police officers in civilian clothing protect a man who had been attacked by fellow protesting officers who believe that that he was sent to spy, during demonstrations in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Protesting police officers in civilian clothing protect a man who had been attacked by fellow protesting officers who believe that that he was sent to spy, during demonstrations in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

Protesting police officers in civilian clothing protect a man who had been attacked by fellow protesting officers who believe that that he was sent to spy, during demonstrations in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
6 / 20
<p>Soldiers stand behind the main entrance of the presidential palace in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Soldiers stand behind the main entrance of the presidential palace in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

Soldiers stand behind the main entrance of the presidential palace in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
7 / 20
<p>Police officers in civilian clothing yell slogans against the government during protests in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Police officers in civilian clothing yell slogans against the government during protests in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

Police officers in civilian clothing yell slogans against the government during protests in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
8 / 20
<p>Guadalupe Cardenas (C), wife of a policeman, shouts during a protest by riot policemen against President Evo Morales' government to demand higher wages at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Guadalupe Cardenas (C), wife of a policeman, shouts during a protest by riot policemen against President Evo Morales' government to demand higher wages at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, June 22, 2012

Guadalupe Cardenas (C), wife of a policeman, shouts during a protest by riot policemen against President Evo Morales' government to demand higher wages at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
9 / 20
<p>A riot policeman fires tear gas during a police protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

A riot policeman fires tear gas during a police protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, June 22, 2012

A riot policeman fires tear gas during a police protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
10 / 20
<p>Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, June 22, 2012

Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
11 / 20
<p>Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito </p>

Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, June 22, 2012

Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
12 / 20
<p>Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito </p>

Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, June 22, 2012

Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
13 / 20
<p>A banner that reads "riot police" hangs outside a riot police barrack during their protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand higher wages near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

A banner that reads "riot police" hangs outside a riot police barrack during their protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand higher wages near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, June 22, 2012

A banner that reads "riot police" hangs outside a riot police barrack during their protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand higher wages near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
14 / 20
<p>A masked riot policeman looks on as a riot breaks out in their barrack near the Murillo square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

A masked riot policeman looks on as a riot breaks out in their barrack near the Murillo square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

A masked riot policeman looks on as a riot breaks out in their barrack near the Murillo square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
15 / 20
<p>Low-ranking police officers take part in a protest at their barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Low-ranking police officers take part in a protest at their barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

Low-ranking police officers take part in a protest at their barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
16 / 20
<p>Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, June 22, 2012

Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
17 / 20
<p>Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, June 22, 2012

Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
18 / 20
<p>Relatives of policemen hold a banner that reads " A fair wage for the policeman" as a riot breaks out at a police barrack near the Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Relatives of policemen hold a banner that reads " A fair wage for the policeman" as a riot breaks out at a police barrack near the Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

Relatives of policemen hold a banner that reads " A fair wage for the policeman" as a riot breaks out at a police barrack near the Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
19 / 20
<p>Low-ranking police officers gather during a riot in a barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Low-ranking police officers gather during a riot in a barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, June 22, 2012

Low-ranking police officers gather during a riot in a barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Taliban siege lakeside hotel

Taliban siege lakeside hotel

Next Slideshows

Taliban siege lakeside hotel

Taliban siege lakeside hotel

At least 20 people were killed when Taliban gunmen stormed a popular lakeside hotel outside Kabul, bursting into a party and seizing dozens of hostages.

22 Jun 2012
Fire in a Delhi scrapyard

Fire in a Delhi scrapyard

Hundreds of huts were gutted in the fire but no casualties were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported on Friday.

22 Jun 2012
Going to School

Going to School

Snapshots of school children from across India.

22 Jun 2012
Egyptian anger over vote

Egyptian anger over vote

Egyptians in support of the Muslim Brotherhood take to the streets demanding the military council hand over power.

21 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast