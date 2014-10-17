Edition:
Police raid Hong Kong camp

Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A riot policeman yells during a confrontation with protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
Protesters are dragged away by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
Policemen remove a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
Riot police stand guard in front of umbrellas broken during a scuffle with pro-democracy protesters, on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
A protester with cling wrap and a mask on his face challenges riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A protester is arrested by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A policeman removes umbrellas that were part of a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
A pro-democracy protester checks her demolished tent in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A pro-democracy protester cries in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road, after police removed barricades at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
A policeman removes a barricade at a protest site at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
A protester reacts as police disperse the crowd after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
Police demolish a barricade outside a HSBC branch on a road blocked by pro-democracy protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. The Chinese characters on the banner read "Support students". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
Police put in place barriers to separate local residents and pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
A lorry collects tents left behind by pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
Cleaners remove notes and posters from the glass exterior of a bank branch, after police cleared a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
Policemen detain a pro-democracy protester after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
Onlookers watch a sit-in rally held by pro-democracy protesters, in front of a defaced road sign, on Nathan Road, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. The road sign, previously reading "Nathan Road", now reads "True Democracy - Where is Real Universal Suffrage". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A pro-democracy protester sits in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
