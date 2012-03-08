Edition:
Police shoot Tulsa gunman

<p>A gunman holds a gun as Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers surround him on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher</p>

1 / 9
2 / 9
<p>A gunman falls after being shot by Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher </p>

3 / 9
<p>Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher </p>

4 / 9
<p>Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher </p>

5 / 9
<p>Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher</p>

6 / 9
<p>Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher </p>

7 / 9
<p>Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher </p>

8 / 9
<p>Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher</p>

9 / 9
