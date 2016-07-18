Edition:
Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Law enforcement personnel walk near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, who was killed in the shooting attack, is seen in a photograph from his social media account. Montrell Jackson/Facebook via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Law enforcement vehicles block access to Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement officers block the entrance to the Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
President Barack Obama makes a statement on the shooting from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
An American flag flies at half staff near the scene in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A police officer blocks off a road near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Law enforcement officers block Airline Highway near the site of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off a road near the site of a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police vehicles block access to part of Airline Highway after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
