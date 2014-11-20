Police storm Indian cult compound

Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014....more

Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder charges. REUTERS/Stringer

