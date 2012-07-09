Police vs. police
Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been...more
Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been providing security to the country since a decade ago. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Members of the community police clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Members of the community police clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Members of the community police are hit by water cannon as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Members of the community police are hit by water cannon as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Members of the community police shout slogans during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Members of the community police shout slogans during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
An injured member of the community police is evacuated by riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
An injured member of the community police is evacuated by riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Riot police clash with members of the community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Riot police clash with members of the community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A member of the community police throws a stone at riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A member of the community police throws a stone at riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A member of the community police holds the Algerian national flag as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A member of the community police holds the Algerian national flag as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Next Slideshows
Daily life in Libya
Scenes of daily life in Libya, after the first free national vote in six decades.
Hamas summer camp
Hamas organizes dozens of summer camps for Palestinian children during the school holidays.
South Sudan: One year later
The world's newest country is now one year old.
Laughter Yoga
Can't touch your toes? Laugh it off.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.