Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 10, 2012 | 5:05am IST

Police vs. police

<p>Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been providing security to the country since a decade ago. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been...more

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been providing security to the country since a decade ago. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
1 / 10
<p>Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
2 / 10
<p>Members of the community police clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Members of the community police clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Members of the community police clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
3 / 10
<p>Members of the community police are hit by water cannon as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Members of the community police are hit by water cannon as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Members of the community police are hit by water cannon as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
4 / 10
<p>Members of the community police shout slogans during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Members of the community police shout slogans during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Members of the community police shout slogans during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
5 / 10
<p>An injured member of the community police is evacuated by riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

An injured member of the community police is evacuated by riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

An injured member of the community police is evacuated by riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
6 / 10
<p>A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
7 / 10
<p>Riot police clash with members of the community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Riot police clash with members of the community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Riot police clash with members of the community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
8 / 10
<p>A member of the community police throws a stone at riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A member of the community police throws a stone at riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A member of the community police throws a stone at riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
9 / 10
<p>A member of the community police holds the Algerian national flag as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A member of the community police holds the Algerian national flag as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A member of the community police holds the Algerian national flag as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Daily life in Libya

Daily life in Libya

Next Slideshows

Daily life in Libya

Daily life in Libya

Scenes of daily life in Libya, after the first free national vote in six decades.

10 Jul 2012
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas organizes dozens of summer camps for Palestinian children during the school holidays.

10 Jul 2012
South Sudan: One year later

South Sudan: One year later

The world's newest country is now one year old.

10 Jul 2012
Laughter Yoga

Laughter Yoga

Can't touch your toes? Laugh it off.

09 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast